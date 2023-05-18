Kim Kardashian's kids: see their cutest photos and more

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is a proud mom to North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm

Kim Kardashian is well known for her family, having starred alongside them on various reality shows including The Kardashians for almost 15 years. But as well as her iconic relationships with her sisters Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie; her momager Kris Jenner; and her various former partners and spouses, Kim is also a proud mom-of-four.

© Kim Kardashian on Instagram Kim with her and Kanye's four children

The Keeping Up With the Kardashian's star's four children with her ex-husband Kanye West are called North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. Now, join HELLO! as we look back at some of their cutest moments over the years…

North West, nine

© Getty Images North with her mom at Paris Fashion Week in 2022

Kim's first child was born June 15, 2013. Speaking about the inspiration behind North's name, Kim's mom Kris Jenner told the hosts of The View in 2013: "The way [Kim] explained it to me was that North means highest power, and she says that North is [Kim and Kanye's] highest point together."

© Getty Images North West at Paris Fashion Week 2014 with her family

The first of the socialite's four children with Kanye West, nine-year-old North has grown up used to being in the spotlight. Ever since she was a mere one-year-old toddler, North's has become known for her adorable visits to Paris and New York's Fashion Weeks to watch shows – and sometimes even take part – with her parents.

© Getty Images North performing at the Yeezy Season 8 show

© Getty Images North rapping in 2020

When the tot was just 16 months old, she appeared alongside her mom at the Balenciaga and Givenchy shows in Paris in 2014. Then after further appearances in New York in 2015 and 2016, a six-year-old North took to the stage to show off her rap talents at her father's Yeezy show in Paris in 2020. In 2023, North attended Paris again, this time with her mom, and wowed in a series of outfits including one which featured one of her dad's old varsity jackets.

© Getty Images North West attending her father's Yeezy fashion show in 2015

Kim regularly posts updates on North's life via her various social media channels, delighting fans with insights into their mother-daughter relationship and North's relationship with her other three siblings. In April 2023, Kim posted a photo of North along with the super sweet caption: "my best friend."

© Kim Kardashian on Instagram Kim's recent photo of North

In May, North appeared with her mom at the 2023 Met Gala wearing an all-black suit and Dolce and Gabbana boots. Later that same month, the duo appeared at a Lakers game cheering on Kim's sister Khloe's ex, Tristan Thompson.

Saint West, seven

© Kim Kardashian on Instagram Kim with her son Saint in 2020

Kim's second child Saint was born December 5 2015. Her first son, the now seven-year-old has grown up used to the public's attention on his and his family's life just like his sister. Saint's proud parents reportedly chose his name as a result of Kanye wishing it to have a spiritual significance.

Like his sister North West, Saint has made several appearances alongside his famous parents over the years. In September 2018, Saint attended a baseball game with his father and got to throw the ceremonial first pitch. In April 2023 he attended a Lakers game along with his mom and grandmother Kris Jenner.

© Getty Images Saint West throws a ceremonial first baseball game pitch with his father Kanye West

Saint's appearance in some photos has caused some division amongst fans of the Kardashian-West children, as people can't decide whether the young boy looks more like his mother or father. But one thing which fans can agree on is how cute the seven-year-old is!

In May 2023, Kim shared a surprising video Saint made for her for mother's day. In the short clip, Saint revealed he and his mom sometimes have heated arguments, as he said: "I know I'm rude to you a lot. I say you're nothing to me," but he continued apologetically: "I love you more than anything, you're my favorite in my family… I love you. Never forget that."

Chicago West, five

Chicago, born January 15 2018, is the first of Kim's children to have been born via a surrogate mom. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star made the decision to use a surrogate as her previous two pregnancies had reportedly been high-risk.

© Kim Kardashian on Instagram The pair took these sweet photos in March 2023

Kim's third child Chicago was named after her father's hometown. And again, just like her siblings, Chicago makes regular appearances on her mom's social media.

WATCH: Kim Kardashian's children's adorable lockdown music video

Chicago is also often seen alongside her cousins True and Stormi, as the three Kardashian-Jenner children were all born at a similar time and so are the perfect age to enjoy each other's familial companionship. In 2019, Chicago put on an adorable outfit to twin with her mom and older sister North while attending her cousin True's birthday party.

© Kim Kardashian on Instagram Chicago twinning with her mom and sister

© Kim Kardashian on Instagram Chicago West in 2019

For her daughter's fifth birthday, the reality star took to Instagram to share a touching tribute celebrating the birthday girl, sharing a series of at-home photos of the mother-daughter duo. Proclaiming her daughter "my twin," Kim wrote: "Happy 5th Birthday. I really can't believe you're 5… You are the cuddliest sweetest silliest most independent caring girl in the whole world and I just love you so much!"

Psalm West, four

© Kim Kardashian on Instagram Psalm enjoying his fourth birthday party

Born May 9 2019, Psalm's name was – like his big sister North's – explained by Kris Jenner in an interview, this time with ET Online. "The inspiration was the Book of Psalms in the Bible… he’s such a blessing, so it's perfect," she said, later gushing again: "He's just adorable!"

Following on from a couple of years impressing fans with his sweet face in photos shared by his mom on social media, Psalm has more recently become known for the lavish birthday parties the doting mom-of-four has thrown for him. In 2022, Kim hosted a green-filled Hulk themed party for Psalm's third birthday. Then in 2023, Kim organized a firefighter themed event for the four-year-old.

"Happy 4th Birthday my beautiful smart curious baby boy Psalm," she wrote in her Insta caption. "You teach me so much every day. I can’t wait to go through this life with you and that cutie smile of yours with your little fangs lol," she finished.

