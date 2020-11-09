Kim Kardashian reveals very divisive chocolate snack The Keeping up with the Kardashians star has a strange way of eating M&M's

Who doesn't love to indulge in gooey, melted chocolate? Kim Kardashian revealed she certainly does after sharing a photo of her unusual evening treat.

READ: Celebrities' strangest food habits – from Catherine Zeta-Jones to Kim Kardashian

The Keeping up with the Kardashians star took to her Instagram Stories over the weekend to reveal her clever hack for eating melted chocolate without making as much of a mess (if that's even possible)!

Kim filled a bowl with pink and blue M&M's from her sister Kylie Jenner's skincare brand Kylie Skin, and placed it in the microwave for 30 seconds – with the crispy outer shell providing the perfect barrier for the melted goodness inside.

Picking up one of the M&M's, Kim squeezed it between her fingers to show off the delicious snack, while several of the others could be seen with cracked shells. Yum!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kim Kardashian's daughter Chicago sings happy birthday to famous mum

Kim, who is married to Kanye West, actually revealed her controversial way of eating the chocolate back in 2019, when she explained to her Twitter followers: "I love it when they crack!"

SHOP: Looking for the perfect advent calendar this year? 100+ ideas right this way

She continued: "The goal is to be warm and melty on the inside, but crunchy on the outside. This is my secret of life, you guys."

Kim microwaves her M&M's!

At the time, many of her fans rushed to try it for themselves. One wrote: "Kim I did this last night!!!!! Freaking amazing!!!!" while another commented: "This is highkey how I eat all my chocolate. I microwave them, put them in the freezer for like 5-10 mins and when you eat it the middle just melts in your mouth."

However, others weren't convinced by her unusual method. "They're supposed to melt in your mouth not in your hands!" one remarked, and a second added: "Or just eat them like a normal human being."

This is how you eat M&M’s! Microwave them for 30 seconds then enjoy the melted magic! pic.twitter.com/hkaK6vaaaN — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 24, 2019

Since it was so controversial last year, we imagine it would still divide Kim's followers today!

This is not the only time the reality TV star has shocked with her unusual food habits. She has also previously revealed she uses rice water for her hair!

Kim told Teen Vogue how she massages rice water into her hair (you soak uncooked rice in water then use the water), explaining it gives a "noticeable difference in growth".

GALLERY: 10 most incredible celeb homes for lockdown