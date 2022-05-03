Kim Kardashian shocks fans as she wears historic dress to the Met Gala Fans were on the edge of their seats

One of the most anticipated appearances of the Met Gala has officially arrived, none other than Kim Kardashian.

MORE: Kim Kardashian's fave vibrating face cleansing brush is 55% off at Nordstrom Rack

Ever since rumors began swirling that she would be wearing a historic dress worn by Marilyn Monroe, fans and fashion experts alike have been on the edge of their seats wondering if the epic fashion choice would come true.

The dress in question is the gold gown designed by Jean Louis that the late icon wore when she infamously sang happy birthday to President John F. Kennedy in 1962, just three months before her tragic death.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kim opens up about SNL appearance

MORE: Kardashian-Jenner multi-million dollar mansions: Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and more

The secret is finally out, and Kim shocked and delighted fans as she graced the red carpet in the epic sheer dress, which she perfectly styled with blonde hair the same shade as Marilyn's.

Fans couldn't believe the iconic moment really happened, writing: "Kim Kardashian wins the MET," and: "That is all," as well as: "This is a milestone in Met Gala history."

Rumors were first sparked when the reality star, along with boyfriend Pete Davidson, made a visit to Ripley's Believe It Or Not Museum in Orlando, Florida, seemingly to see the five million dollar dress.

The iconic look

She previously mentioned that her look was still undecided since it would be impossible to tailor it, so it all depended on how it fit her, and it certainly did.

MORE: Kim Kardashian applauds ex-husband Kanye West in new interview with Robin Roberts

MORE: Kim Kardashian crashes a sexy supermodel SKIMS shoot - and it's iconic

The previous gala was only last September, because of pandemic-related delays. This year's theme serves as a part two of 2021's In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, the theme being In America: An Anthology of Fashion, with a focus on the Gilded Age and its epic glamor.

The stunning dress on display

This year's guest hosts – alongside Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, Tom Ford, and Instagram's Adam Mosseri – are Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Guests at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art have been asked "to embody the grandeur — and perhaps the dichotomy — of Gilded Age New York."

Fashion at the time of the Gilded Age, a major period of economic growth in American history, featured corsets, long-boned bodices, and hourglass silhouettes, and we've already seen elaborate floor-length gowns with evening gloves, intricate tiaras, and men in tailcoats, white waistcoats, and white bow ties.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.