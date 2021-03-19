Piers Morgan divides fans with leisurely breakfast photo after GMB exit The former GMB host is enjoying his later starts

Piers Morgan has been enjoying his later starts since his shock decision to quit Good Morning Britain following his row over Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's divisive Oprah Winfrey interview. The TV host has turned into something of a domestic god at home with wife Celia Walden, cooking and cleaning for his family - and his breakfast on Friday morning was pure perfection.

The 55-year-old star shared a photograph of his dining table set up, revealing he was reading the morning papers while enjoying a cup of tea and two boiled eggs with soldiers, topped off with pink Himalayan salt (how posh).

He captioned the picture: "Never too old for boiled eggs and soldiers", sparking a mass reaction from fans.

WATCH: Piers Morgan storms off set halfway through GMB

The GMB veteran's Instagram followers couldn't agree about what the best condiment to have with dippy eggs was, with some claiming a side of ketchup was "needed".

Another suggested there should be "lashings of Marmite" on the toast, sparking a debate. "You should be banned for that comment", one fan responded.

Others suggested the posh salt made up for the lack of spread, penning: "Disappointing lack of [marmite] in that photo! Will give points for the salt grinder".

Piers' dippy eggs and soldiers sparked a fan reaction

We're certainly very jealous of his leisurely breakfast! This isn't the first time Piers has made fans drool with his meal choices, though.

He recently shared a photo of his incredible lobster buffet, writing: "Lockdown lobster lunch. I’m going to shut my eyes and pretend I’m at Club 55. Via @capitalseafoods (superbly cooked by @maricor_flor)". How divine did it look?

Meanwhile, Piers' wife Celia recently shared an insight into life in their London townhouse now that the broadcaster is no longer setting his alarm at the crack of dawn for work.

Piers' wife Celia Walden has been putting him to work at home

Celia took to Instagram to post a photo of Piers hoovering their living room, quipping: "I want it all done by the time I get back from work. Also, you missed a bit."

Piers has lived in the house with Celia and their daughter Elise, eight, since 2009. He purchased it from his father-in-law and former Tory MP George Walden for £4million.

