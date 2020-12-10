Michelle Keegan's daily diet: her breakfast, lunch and dinner revealed The former Our Girl star's go-to foods might surprise you

We've all heard of the phrase 'everything in moderation' when it comes to your diet, but Michelle Keegan has a particularly interesting approach to curbing her sugar cravings!

The former Coronation Street and Our Girl star previously admitted to eating just one spoonful of dessert. So what else does Michelle do to leave her looking and feeling amazing?

MORE: Hilarious celebrity wedding photos and fails: From Michelle Keegan to Vogue Williams

Over the years, the actress has shared glimpses into her favourite breakfast, lunch and dinner foods she eats at home with husband Mark Wright. Take a look at what we know about her daily diet...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michelle Keegan reveals glimpse inside home kitchen

What does Michelle Keegan eat for breakfast?

The actress drinks water and coffee first thing

Michelle Keegan religiously downs a pint of water before she starts her day. Shortly after, she follows it up with a coffee, but previously told Cosmopolitan that she occasionally opts for coconut milk or almond milk as a dairy-free alternative to cow's milk for health reasons.

MORE: 16 of the best afternoon tea venues in London you need to book now

Food wise, Michelle previously told Women's Health, "I do like my eggs in the morning. If I was trying to be good, I'd have rye bread, avocado and scrambled egg whites." And when she's feeling naughty? "I'd have the same but with cheese on top," she said. "Melted cheese."

What does Michelle Keegan eat for lunch?

Michelle usually eats salads for lunch

Back in 2017, Michelle took to Instagram to reveal her favourite part about photoshoots: the catering. She shared a snap of the salads on offer at lunchtime with the caption, "Hit me up," and apparently salads are generally her go-to meal. She told Women's Health, "For lunch I'd always have a salad, but if there's pasta, I'd have a little bit of that too."

In the run-up to her wedding with Mark Wright in 2015, Michelle also told HELLO! that she was relying on meal delivery service Soulmatefood to provide her with nutritionally tailored recipes, and went on to share a photo of a day's worth that she had received, including a Spanish tortilla with patatas bravas for lunch.

The Our Girl star used meal delivery service Soulmatefood in the run-up to her wedding

The brand now focuses on juice cleanses, but previous recipes included a chicken and mango salad and duck noodles, which we're sure Michelle would have enjoyed.

What does Michelle Keegan eat for dinner?

Michelle doesn't eat red meat

Michelle has previously said she uses rare evenings at home as an opportunity to be healthy, but she's also partial to a treat. "I love a Chinese on a Saturday night," she shared with Cosmopolitan. "I never feel guilty when I eat cheat food because if I've been quite strict all week, I feel like I deserve it. I'm a proper foodie, I love my food."

RELATED: 41 best meal delivery services in the UK: Mindful Chef, Gousto & more

There are some no-gos, though. "I don't eat red meat," she explained. "I've never really liked the taste, ever. I've never been one to go out and have a steak, I've never craved it. Even with a roast dinner, if my mum would serve lamb or beef, I'd always leave it to the side. I also try to avoid having carbs late at night. I hate that feeling of feeling really full before going to bed."

Sushi and McDonald's are also favourites of Michelle's

Nonetheless, it seems that Michelle is a big fan of sushi and the occasional McDonald's of course! What's Michelle's fast food order, we hear you ask? A Filet-O-Fish with plenty of dipping sauce.

Dessert is also not off-limits for Michelle, who has a very strange hack to prevent her from craving sweet treats. "If I want a dessert, I always go up and have a spoonful. So I’ve got the taste of it and I just walk away," The Daily Star reported in 2017. "I don’t even get a plate of it."

What does Michelle Keegan snack on?

The actress loves cheese, including cheese croquettes on holiday

Just like the rest of us, Michelle likes to snack during the day. "I always have rice cakes with avocado and hummus to keep me going," she said. On the weekends, however, Michelle turns to a cheeseboard, and she recently enjoyed snacking on cheese croquettes while on holiday.

READ: Mary Berry's daily diet revealed: what the TV cook eats for breakfast, lunch and dinner

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.