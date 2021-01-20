Have you ever wondered how Cindy Crawford starts her day? Thanks to a new photo she shared with her social media followers, we now know she opts for a very healthy breakfast – but it is a very unusual combination of foods.

The supermodel, 53, held a plate that showed an over easy fried egg, with smoked salmon sitting on top and sliced avocado on the side. So far, so good – who wouldn't want that tasty dish?

But Cindy finished off her dish with another more bizarre food – raspberries. We're not sure about you, but fruit and eggs don't seem like a logical flavour combination in our heads!

That didn't put off her pet dog, who could be seen fixated on the breakfast plate in the background.

Cindy has previously revealed her diet consists of little processed foods. "Diet-wise, I don't eat crap, and I don't eat a lot of packaged foods," she told Into The Gloss.

The supermodel's breakfast included raspberries and eggs

Speaking of her daily food choices at home with her husband Rande Gerber and her two children Presley, 21, and Kaia, 19, the House of Style star revealed she regularly chooses a quick and easy breakfast such as a protein shake, as well as green tea which helps her maintain her clear complexion.

She told ELLE in 2015: "It's really important to start the day out right. It's very easy to control what you eat for breakfast, for the most part, if you're home. If you start with a good foundation it sets you up well. I start out with a protein shake. That gets me through with very even energy."

Cindy also loves to start the day with a protein shake

Throughout the rest of the day, Cindy tries to choose more healthy options that make her feel good.

"For lunch I'll have salad, sometimes with chicken, sometimes without. For dinner we'll go for sushi, or if we eat at home I'll try to make a meal like turkey meatballs with pasta, a salad, and a vegetable," Into The Gloss reported.

