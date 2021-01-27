Julianne Hough's daily diet: the star's breakfast, lunch and dinner revealed The health-conscious dancer loves a very unusual sandwich combination

Dancing with the Stars' Julianne Hough is a great source of workout inspiration, with the star regularly sharing glimpses of her fitness brand, KINRGY.

MORE: Doing Dry January? 15 of the best alcohol-free and low alcohol drinks to get you through lockdown 3

To give her energy, she opts for a healthy diet that includes smoothies, proteins, vegetables and lots of water.

"I have this water bottle that goes everywhere with me. Every night, before bed, I put ice in it and fill it to the top — it holds 40 ounces of water — and I drink it throughout the night. Not all of it, obviously, but I have to have cold water before I go to bed," Julianne told Delish magazine.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Julianne Hough shares glimpse into her lavish lifestyle on private jet

See what the health-conscious dancer eats at home with husband Brooks Laich...

What does Julianne Hough eat for breakfast?

Julianne recently revealed she starts her day with a steamy mug of hot water and lemon, while steamed eggs are her go-to breakfast, served with tomato and avocado.

However, she often workouts before her first meal of the day, so she fuels up on a green juice beforehand. According to ELLE, her recipe changes depending on what ingredients she has in her fridge.

The dancer often drinks hot water with lemon in the mornings

"I usually like it a little sweeter, less bitter, so I put in a green apple, some spinach, kale. Again, if I want it sweeter, I'll put some carrots in. But I love ginger, and lemon too, so I'll put that in. Cucumber, celery, anything green, really. Sometimes I'll add beets too, depending on my mood," she said.

What does Julianne Hough eat for lunch?

Lunch tends to include chicken and salad, whether that's served with more vegetables or inside a wrap.

READ: Julianne Hough shares glimpse inside her very glamorous private jet – and wow!

RELATED: 11 romantic meal kits for a cosy lockdown Valentine's Day dinner

People reported she loves to eat her protein with a "mixed green salad with tomatoes, cucumbers, hearts of palm, almonds, edamame, banana peppers, and olive oil and squeezed lemon."

Julianne and her brother Derek created a very controversial sandwich

Julianne has also admitted to eating peanut butter and banana sandwiches with a very unusual extra ingredient, thought up by herself and her brother Derek.

The siblings supposedly add salt and vinegar crisps – a combination of their two favourite sandwich fillings from their childhood, Delish revealed.

What does Julianne Hough eat for dinner?

When she's being healthy, Julianne will opt for baked fish or chicken and vegetables, but she's also partial to Italian food. Some of her favourite dishes include penne arrabbiata and Margherita pizza, as well as the occasional glass of wine.

SHOP: Our favourite chocolate hampers to buy in time for Valentine's Day

"It's funny, I used to be a huge dessert person, but now I'd rather have a glass of wine than dessert. But if I do, I love ice cream. I love like a sticky toffee pudding or something like that," she said. For a lighter dessert, she eats dark chocolate covered almonds.

What snacks does Julianne Hough eat?

The TV star loves ice cream but tends to choose healthy snacks

Julianne tole ELLE her favourite sweet treats are Milk Duds and Sour Patch Watermelons, but she has also been pictured enjoying an ice cream – who doesn't?

The 32-year-old healthy snacks include fruit such as oranges, an apple pie smoothie from trainer Harley Pasternak, and even juice shots.

"The only shots I take these days are wellness shots with my momma lol," she joked back in October, while a snap on her Instagram Stories showed a tray of juice shots on her private plane.

RELATED: Julianne Hough shares jaw-dropping video tour of LA home