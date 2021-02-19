Piers Morgan divides opinion with controversial lockdown lunch

Piers Morgan is definitely used to dividing opinion, although not usually over his choice of food! The GMB host inadvertently sparked a heated debate with his choice of lockdown lunch on Thursday after he shared a photograph of his incredible lobster spread.

RELATED: GMB stars' homes REVEALED: Kate Garraway, Charlotte Hawkins, Susanna Reid & more

The 55-year-old presenter – who is on half-term break from Good Morning Britain along with co-host Susanna Reid – and his family were tucking into a restaurant-worthy feast comprising of three grilled lobsters, whole king prawns and quinoa salad.

"Lockdown lobster lunch. I’m going to shut my eyes and pretend I’m at Club 55. Via @capitalseafoods (superbly cooked by @maricor_flor)", he captioned the photo.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Piers Morgan hits out at critics of Sir Captain Tom Moore

Despite taking a break from GMB, it seems Piers never fails to ignite a debate, with his fans having mixed reactions to the meal.

READ MORE: Piers Morgan's £4.2million Hollywood home with wife Celia has to be seen

Several people pointed out he was in very a privileged position to be able to enjoy a fine dining experience while thousands are struggling to pay bills during the coronavirus pandemic.

Piers' lavish lobster lunch sparked a big reaction

"Enjoy your lunch - lockdown must really be taking its toll on you, struggling to feed your kids", one wrote. Another commented: "Good job your not on furlough, it would be a bacon sandwich like a lot of people."

Others rushed to defend Piers, insisting he is entitled to eat whatever he likes during his time off.

One fan diplomatically wrote: "How absolutely delicious I’m salivating here! I understand people complaining about their poverty in this awful time .. I am too.. but hey if you don’t like it just don’t look!! Easy as.

The presenter is on half-term break from GMB

Another outraged Instagram follower said: "How some people are so bitter and jealous. Why the hell shouldn’t the man enjoy lobster if he wants to?! He works damn hard. As do many people but hey, he happens to have chosen a career that obviously pays brilliantly and is good at it so good for him. People who don’t like him - unfollow him! Some people love something to have a moan at."

Naturally, Piers was nonplussed by the situation, joking: "haha thanks Sarah but honestly they just make me laugh... if I posted two baked beans they’d scream ‘why not just have one you greedy g*t?'"

One thing's for sure, Piers' lavish lunch has made us very hungry.

DISCOVER: 57 best meal delivery services in the UK: Mindful Chef, Gousto & more