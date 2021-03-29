Jamie Oliver's wife Jools loves his unusual Easter dessert - here's why Buddy and Jools Oliver gave it their seal of approval

Jamie Oliver has come up with a tasty chocolate dessert for the Easter weekend using just a handful of ingredients. And the star of the show? Avocado.

The Keep Cooking Family Favourites star, 45, shared his impressive culinary concoction with his Instagram followers – and it went down a treat.

Next to a video of himself and his son Buddy making the chocolate recipe, he explained: "So this is my Chocolate and avocado mousse Easter egg!!!

"This is the most deliciously indulgent chocolate mousse, made using the humble avocado. I've got a genius avocado shell hack, so you can make your very own homemade Easter egg halves filled with fresh fruits and luxurious sweet cherries... It's just brilliant! If you’re looking to go all out this Easter, this incredible dessert is all you need. Who's going to give it a go?"

Jamie's simple recipe uses the flesh of two avocados, coconut cream, cocoa powder and maple syrup, all blended together to create a smooth, delicious chocolate mousse.

Enlisting the help of Buddy, the TV chef went on to paint the inside of the avocado shell with three layers of chocolate, leaving it in the fridge to firm up in between layers, to create a homemade Easter egg.

Jamie shared the Easter cooking tutorial on Instagram

You may think of avocado as an unusual ingredient in a dessert, but it is commonly used for mousses, brownies and other recipes as a substitute for butter – and don't worry, you won't taste it!

Buddy can attest to that since he admitted he hates avocado. "Now Buddy loves avocado, it's something he's lived since he was a kid," Jamie joked, before turning to his son and saying: "Tell them the truth."

Jamie's wife Jools and son Buddy love the indulgent chocolate mousse

He replied: "I hate it." His dad added: "So this will be the test – can chocolate be the mediator of one of the countries biggest avocado haters?"

It worked a treat, with not only Buddy praising the dessert after tasting a large spoonful but even Jamie's wife Jools giving it her seal of approval.

"You are a chocolate freak," Jamie said as his wife did a taste test and confirmed: "Mmm, you'd never know that was avocado."

