This Easter egg brownie recipe is a chocolate-lover's dream What an Easter treat!

Easter Sunday is often filled with lots of rich chocolatey treats, but what if we told you there was a decadent Easter traybake that could trump everything else?

Bursting with dark chocolate and topped with Mini Eggs, The Groovy Food Company has released an indulgent brownie recipe that will leave you wanting more.

We're talking moist, fudgy brownies that can be enjoyed as an afternoon snack or served warm with ice cream for dessert. And the best part? The recipe can be used long after Easter has passed as a way to use up leftover eggs.

WATCH: How To Make Gluten Free Brownies

Take a look at this simple six-ingredient recipe and prepare to get baking this weekend...

The Groovy Food Company's Easter egg brownie recipe

INGREDIENTS

185g The Groovy Food Company Organic Virgin Coconut Oil plus extra for greasing

185g best dark chocolate

3 large eggs

275g golden caster sugar

85g plain flour

40g cocoa powder

150g Mini Eggs

The Groovy Food Company's recipe is topped with crushed Mini Eggs

INSTRUCTIONS

Step 1

Put the coconut oil and chocolate in a medium-sized heatproof bowl and set over a pan of simmering water, stirring occasionally until melted.

Step 2

Heat oven to 180C/160C fan/gas 4. Grease a 20cm square tin with butter and line with 2 long strips of folded baking paper or foil – one running top to bottom, the other left to right then line the base with a piece of baking paper. The strips will help later.

Step 3

Break the eggs into a bowl and tip in the caster sugar. Whisk the eggs and sugar until they look thick and creamy and have doubled in size.

Step 4

Pour the cooled chocolate mixture over the egg mixture, then gently fold together.

Step 5

Sieve the flour and cocoa into the wet ingredients then continue to fold the mixture gently with a spatula until everything is fully combined.

Step 6

Pour the mixture into the prepared tin and level the mixture with the spatula. Put in the middle of the oven and bake for 20 minutes.

Step 7

Crush a few of the Mini Eggs but leave some whole.

Step 8

After 20 minutes take the brownie out of the oven and press in the Mini Eggs, cut side up. Scatter over half of the mini eggs too and put back into the over for a further 5 minutes.

Step 9

Once baked, top with the remaining Mini Eggs, leave to cool and then place in the fridge for an hour to firm up.

What you'll need:

