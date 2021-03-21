With Easter Sunday quickly approaching, Jamie Oliver has begun to share cooking inspiration with his fans – but his latest recipe was controversial!

RELATED: This Mini Eggs Rocky Road recipe is the best Easter treat

The Keep Cooking Family Favourites star, 45, took to Instagram to share a photo of freshly baked hot cross buns, which are traditionally associated with the holiday.

Jamie had switched up some of the ingredients to create a savoury option filled with melted cheese.

"Freshly baked hot cross buns.....but these aren't just any hot cross buns, these are CHEESE & CHIVE hot cross buns!! Who would like this recipe??" Jamie asked his followers.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jamie Oliver reveals incredible garden feature

Fans quickly reacted to the photo, with many divided over whether they wanted to try the modern take on the classic Easter treats, or if they preferred their breakfast staple to remain a spiced sweet bun made with fruit.

SHOP: 14 Easter egg delivery options to send to loved ones during lockdown

MORE: Jamie Oliver divides fans with very unusual pizza topping ingredient

"@jamieoliver ooohhh these look AMAZING. I bet the smell is divine," commented one, while another added: "Yes please to the recipe!"

The TV chef has created a cheese and chive hot cross bun recipe

Others were not so convinced with the savoury recipe, however. Another remarked: "You know, I know food evolves, but I'm not so convinced by anything that's not a traditional hot cross bun." And a fourth wrote: "Absolutely love your cooking Jamie but these are too wrong! I’m a hot cross bun purist."

The positive comments clearly outweighed the negative, because Jamie went on to share another unique take on hot cross buns over the weekend – which he said was prompted by the love for his cheese and chive recipe.

The Easter snacks are traditionally made with spices and fruit

"So you guys went mad for and really want the recipe for my cheese and chive hot cross buns I shared yesterday so thought I'd share another cool and delicious way to make hot cross buns using the same principle recipe with just a few tweaks....this is my hot cross bun LOAF oh yes!!!!" the father-of-five wrote.

The photo showed a cross between a hot cross bun and a loaf of bread, with a slice already cut and ready to spread butter on top – yum!

READ: 11 most delicious dairy-free and vegan Easter eggs for 2021