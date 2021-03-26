How to make a Cadbury Creme Egg Frappuccino for Easter morning Coffee just got a naughty upgrade

That's right, it's Cadbury Creme Eggs in coffee – and it's not a dream. The people at Coffee Direct have come up with an amazing chocolatey coffee concoction to celebrate Easter, containing one of our favourite sweet treats mixed with espresso shots, caramel sauce and whipped cream. Delish!

READ: 17 fun Easter Egg hunt ideas you need to get the kids eggs-cited even if they are still in lockdown

Could there be a better way to wake up on Easter Sunday? We think not.

RELATED: 16 Easter egg delivery options to send to loved ones during lockdown

Get your coffee fix with this ultimate Easter treat

Creme Egg Frappuccino recipe

Serves 1, preparation and creation time 5 minutes

INGREDIENTS



2 shots espresso (or 120ml of strong coffee ), chilled

1/4 cup whole milk

3 tablespoons sweetened condensed milk

450g of ice cubes

3 Cadbury Creme Eggs – 2 broken into pieces, 1 kept whole for topping

Whipped cream for topping

Caramel sauce

INSTRUCTIONS

Step 1

Whizz everything in a blender until smooth.

Step 2

Drizzle caramel sauce in your serving glass, then fill it with ice.

Step 3

Pour in the blended mixture

Step 4

Top your festive drink with whipped cream, more caramel sauce and a whole creme egg.

MORE: 18 best Easter eggs 2021: From Cadbury to Galaxy, Thorntons and Marks & Spencer

This recipe was brought to you coffee-direct.co.uk/