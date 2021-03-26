We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

With Easter just around the corner, if you haven't hopped along to your local shop yet, don't worry as there is still time to pick up a chocolate treat online. From special offers to bargain buys, here is our round-up of the very best last-minute Easter egg deals…

When it comes to chocolate, Lindt is always a classic choice – and you can't go wrong with this egg and bunny set for just £7!

Lindt Easter set, £7, Amazon

Iceland may be the go-to place for frozen food, but they also have a bountiful selection of confectionery. You can pick up two large Easter eggs online for just £5!

Easter eggs, two for £5, Iceland

At Co-op you can delight the whole family with three eggs for £10 – and you can even mix and match between their own selection and branded favourites.

Easter eggs, three for £10, Co-op

Because two Easter eggs are always better than one, why not treat your loved one to this tasty duo? Plus, both are vegan and dairy free!

Two vegan Easter eggs, £12, CocoaLibre at Etsy

Prosecco chocolate with pink gin truffles… This extra-special large egg is perfect for those who like something a little different.

Prosecco chocolate egg, £21.20, Love Cocoa at Ocado

A Mini Eggs Easter Egg that has been supersized! Clubcard members can rejoice at the prospect of securing a saving on this much-loved egg.

Mini Eggs egg, £10, Tesco

As a nation that's nuts for Ferrero Rocher, we are sure this Easter egg will go down a treat in many households – and it's currently discounted at Sainsbury's.

Ferrero Rocher egg, £10, Sainsbury's

Get three large Easter eggs for under £20, but what's most exciting is Amazon will send you a random selection. A lucky dip bringing all levels of fun to your seasonal celebrations!

Random assorted eggs, £17.90, Amazon

