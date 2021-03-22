Jamie Oliver's hot cross bun loaf is perfect for Easter garden meet-ups The TV chef just upgraded a traditional favourite

TV chef Jamie Oliver just floored us with a brilliant Easter bake idea.

The Keep Cooking Family Favourites star shared the recipe for his hot cross bun loaf on Instagram and his followers are just as excited about the concept as us.

Jamie wrote: "So you guys went mad for and really want the recipe for my cheese and chive hot cross buns I shared yesterday so thought I'd share another cool and delicious way to make hot cross buns using the same principle recipe with just a few tweaks....this is my hot cross bun LOAF oh yes!!!!"

MORE: Dermot O'Leary just shared his secret for amazing breakfast eggs

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jamie Oliver cooks for wife Jools

The loaf looks seriously delicious in Jamie's photo – a cross between a moreish brioche and a hot cross bun.

The bake contains the same ingredients as Jamie's 'hero recipe' for hot cross buns; you just pour the mixture into two loaf tins and pipe a cross on the top, baking until golden brown.

MORE: The Queen's dining table rule that all royals must follow

One fan commented: "I see butter. I see bread. I’m in," while another said, "Oh my goodness YES!!!" A third fan expressed our exact thoughts, writing: "Yes, great idea saves shaping a load of buns."

The father-of-five had previously taken to Instagram to share a photo of freshly baked hot cross buns, which are traditionally associated with the holiday. Jamie had switched up some of the ingredients to create a savoury option filled with melted cheese.

"Freshly baked hot cross buns.....but these aren't just any hot cross buns, these are CHEESE & CHIVE hot cross buns!! Who would like this recipe??" Jamie asked his followers.

MORE: 14 Easter egg delivery options to send to loved ones during lockdown

Fans quickly reacted to the photo, with many divided over whether they wanted to try the modern take on the classic Easter treats, or if they preferred their breakfast staple to remain a spiced sweet bun made with fruit.

To be honest, we'd eat any of these Easter bakes – buns, cheese, sweet or loaves!