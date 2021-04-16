Rebel Wilson's daily diet: what the actress eats for breakfast, lunch and dinner The Australian star is believed to practice mindful eating

Rebel Wilson is one of our favourite movie stars – she just looks like such a laugh, we'd love a girly night out with the Australian star! I think we'd all agree that Rebel, 41, looks pretty incredible right now, and it's all to do with her healthy new diet plan.

The Pitch Perfect actress has shared her transformation with her social media followers over the past year and it's fair to say she looks to be loving life.

Rebel recently told People that her new diet involves avoiding sugar and junk food. She revealed: "Before I was probably eating 3,000 calories most days, and because they were normally carbs, I would still be hungry."

"So, I’ve really changed to eating a high-protein diet, which is challenging because I didn’t used to eat a lot of meat."



Find out what Rebel Wilson eats in a day below…

What does Rebel Wilson eat for breakfast?

Rebel is believed to use the Mayr Method to stay in shape, which focuses on portion control, gut health, inflammation reduction and eliminates processed foods. The mindful eating technique also cuts out snacking, reduces dairy and gluten intake, and puts a big emphasis on chewing food slowly.

Rebel is radiant in yellow

On the Mayr plan, the largest meal of the day is breakfast with a smaller meal at lunch and the smallest meal of the day is supper, report People. Raw foods are not recommended after 3pm.

So Rebel is likely to tuck into a big breakfast – think organic eggs, spinach and homemade bread.

Good Housekeeping revealed a list of foods allowed on the Mayr plan and fruits such as apricots, apples and berries featured. Ground oats are permitted, meaning Rebel may well be a porridge fan.

What does Rebel Wilson eat for lunch?

Rebel's meals often centre around fish such as salmon or chicken breast and the star aims to achieve an overall healthy balance with her diet.

"It doesn’t mean every week is a healthy week," she told People. "Some weeks are just write-offs, and there’s nothing you can do about that.”

Rebel stuns in a glittering gown in September 2020

If you look at foods on the Mayr plan, fish such as trout and smoked salmon are allowed, as well as skinless turkey breast and tofu. There are plenty of vegetables to choose from: carrots, potatoes, tomatoes, lettuce, broccoli and turnips are just a few examples. Some carbs make the cut like risotto rice and polenta.

We'd love to see some of Rebel's recipes!

What does Rebel Wilson eat for dinner?

We imagine dinner ingredients are much the same as lunch, just in a smaller portion – lean protein and plenty of fresh veg. But of course, even A-listers have cheat days.

Who could resist that cake?

Rebel took to her Instagram page in October to share a photo of herself eating cake and said: "Remember though girls, you still gotta treat yourself. (I just do it with food now only once or twice a week...and substitute bubble baths on alternate nights)."

Drinks-wise, Rebel's meal plan recommends green tea, water and pomegranate juice. Sounds very healthy indeed!

