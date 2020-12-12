Is this Rebel Wilson's most glamorous gym selfie yet? – see photo The star recently hit her target weight of 75kg

Rebel Wilson has been in the gym regularly during her 'year of health' and she has shared many Instagram snaps showcasing her impressive health transformation but this time she wowed in a gym outfit that's worthy of an on-stage appearance.

The star shot a quick selfie in the mirror of the Gunnar Fitness gym, wearing high-shine, skintight leggings and a silver glittery crop top. Whether she was adding some festive fun to her workout or just fancied being a glam gym-goer, we are seriously impressed.

Rebel took a quick snap while working out

Earlier in the day, Rebel took her car to be cleaned in the same outfit, posting a picture to her 9.4million followers. The Pitch Perfect star teamed the disco-inspired look with purple running trainers and a black face masks.

Rebel posed up a storm on her Instagram

They appear to be the same leggings the star sported while hiking in the Austrian Alps. It was this sensational selfie that the actress shared on Instagram which got a big thumbs up from her boyfriend, Jacob Busch.

One fan was quick to notice the star's favourite leggings and commented: "Always wearing the same pants…. Y?[sic]," while others admired her ensemble saying things like: "Love that fit!!!."

The star recently hit her target weight of 75kg, which she achieved a month earlier than planned as a result of her dedication to health and fitness.

Rebel's 'year of health' is almost complete

Rebel was inspired to get in shape after losing weight while filming the dance routines for the movie Cats and she has documented her progress online ever since.

Rebel has been working with a personal trainer in the gym and she also enjoys hikes in the hills near her home.

