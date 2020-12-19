Rebel Wilson wows in skintight trousers as fans marvel at 'amazing transformation' The actress is on vacation with friends

What a year it has been for Rebel Wilson!

The Pitch Perfect star has overhauled her health, found love and landed her dream job, and she couldn't look better for it.

Rebel, 40, has been documenting her "year of health" with her fans and her latest Instagram posts show just how far she has come.

Rebel posed in a pair of skintight leather trousers in one image and ski gear in another and fans couldn't wait to tell her what an inspiration she is.

"Amazing transformation," wrote one, while another said: "Look amazing and you’re still as beautiful as ever."

Rebel - who is enjoying a winter break with friends - recently hit her target goal weight of 75kg after a year of making her health a priority.

Rebel is enjoying a snowy getaway with friends

Her followers have loved watching her journey and supported her throughout, but her jet-setting lifestyle during the ongoing COVD-19 pandemic got some of their backs up recently.

The star had shared photos and videos of her and her pals on a private jet headed to their festive location, but she wasn't wearing a mask.

One fan commented: "Sooooo i love u Rebel like truly but why are we traveling with a group and not doing mask in the of a pandemic? Again, love u!"

Rebel is getting festive

Another wrote: "Sorry, I do adore you, but you should give an example to your followers and to the planet who is currently facing a terrible virus situation.... wear a mask."

Others were quick to defend Rebel, insisting she has been spending time with her close friends throughout the pandemic. "She is with known associates. Not in a huge crowd of people."

It was just a few weeks ago that Rebel was at another snowy destination in the Austrian Alps where she enjoyed a vacation at a wellness retreat.

She's also been busy taking in the sights of New York and shared photos of herself ice skating!

Looks like Rebel is a fan of cold weather activities!

