Rebel Wilson shares rare glimpse of newborn baby as she celebrates Mother's Day

In celebration of her first Mother's Day, Rebel Wilson has treated her fans to a delightful glimpse into her life as a new mom.

The actress took to Instagram to share heartwarming pictures of her 5-month-old daughter, Royce, making it a memorable day for her followers.

The post was a triptych of precious moments featuring Rebel, her partner Ramona Agruma, and their baby girl.

The first snap showcased Rebel and Ramona with baby Royce sitting on mom's lap, sporting a bunny ears beanie, a pink sweater, and gray knit pants. Her bright smile stole the show, making it a picture-perfect family portrait.

The second image whisked fans away to a boat ride, with baby Royce looking adorable in a pink and white polka dot dress.

The third shot took followers to a sunny beach, where the mother-daughter duo was seen relaxing on a towel, clad in beach-ready attire.

"Happy Mother’s Day! (Just woke up at 5:30am and changed a big (poo emoji) …how about you?)," she quipped in her caption, bringing her signature humor to the joyous occasion.

The Pitch Perfect star had previously teased her fans with glimpses of her daughter using emojis and GIFs to protect her privacy.

April saw Rebel offering a more comprehensive view of her baby girl's face for the first time.

© Photo: Getty Images Rebel is engaged to Ramona

The 43-year-old shared a drone video on social media, capturing a serene beach moment with her daughter during a Caribbean vacation.

The video showed the doting mom holding her little one, with the camera pulling back to reveal the idyllic beach surrounding them.

Rebel had announced the arrival of baby Royce, born via surrogate, in November.

© Photo: Getty Images Rebel and Ramona

This followed the reveal of her relationship with Ramona, with whom she later got engaged at Disneyland in February 2023. The couple has, however, kept their family life mostly under wraps.

Rebel opened up about her emotional journey to motherhood in February, disclosing a painful miscarriage experienced by their first surrogate.

© Instagram Rebel left her sassy swimwear at home for her mother-daughter swim date

On the Life Uncut podcast, Rebel shared: "I tried with one surrogate to have the baby and sadly the embryo miscarried, which is really, like, you get so excited when it takes and luckily I didn't make it public because that would have been even worse because you'd have to say it didn't work out. It was really sad."

She added: "I was mourning that at the time. But then to have a second embryo -- I only had two -- and to have it implanted and that to go well. It was amazing. I really do think it is a bit of a miracle."

