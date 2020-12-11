Rebel Wilson makes a bold statement in leather-look leggings - and her boyfriend reacts The actress has lost more than 60lbs

Rebel Wilson delivered a powerful message in a stylish way on Thursday when she shared a sensational selfie on Instagram which got a big thumbs up from her boyfriend, Jacob Busch.

The Pitch Perfect actress, 40, posted a beautiful photo from her time in the Austrian Alps which displayed the results of her incredible weight loss.

In the snapshot, Rebel was wearing leather-look leggings and a black top, with the most stunning mountainous backdrop.

She captioned the image: "Don't just SAY you’re going to do things, take action and actually do them!"

Rebel delivered a powerful message

Her brewery heir boyfriend, 28, commented with two hearts, which received an influx of likes.

Rebel has certainly taken action this year and has hit her weight loss goal after shedding over 60lbs.

She's been open about her journey and recently revealed she was already in a relationship with Jacob when she embarked on her "Year of Health".

Rebel says her boyfriend Jacob Busch is a private person

"He's a very private person, so I don't like to give away too much in that department," Rebel said of Jacob during an Instagram live Q&A. "But I will say we dated before I started any of this health journey, as well as now."

"So that goes to show you, ladies: you don't have to be a certain size to get a boyfriend."

The couple made their red carpet debut in September when they attended the Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health in Monaco.

Rebel and her sister Annachi wear matching swimsuits

They then showcased their romance on social media with several photos from a dreamy vacation to Mexico.

Rebel has also shared snapshots of them working out together, but when it comes to date nights, nothing is better than a night in.

"Well, right now because it's gotten so cosy, I'll put on the fire, and we just eat at my house," she told People. "I'm just all cosied up. We normally order in something, and then just cosy up, because it's just that time of year."

