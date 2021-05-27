Jamie Oliver divides fans with controversial Friends recipe - but Courteney Cox approves The TV chef recreated the iconic Friends trifle

TV chef Jamie Oliver divided fans with his most controversial recipe to date on Thursday, when he shared a post on Instagram of a very suspicious-looking dessert.

Layering mince with mashed potato, jam, cabbage, mayonnaise, carrots and topping with peas and mint – anyone would think the accomplished chef had gone mad.

Jamie revealed in the caption that his bizarre dinner-come-dessert was actually a tribute to the iconic sitcom Friends, which is finally airing the reunion episode, The One Where They Got Back Together, on 27 May.

"Could we BE any more excited for tomorrow?! No offence to Jennifer Aniston's creation, but here's a trifle you might actually want to eat. Would Monica approve @courteneycoxofficial ??"

The dish wasn't one of Jamie's usual culinary masterpieces

Rachel's thanksgiving trifle from Friends is possibly the most iconic pop culture food in television history. In case you need a refresher, Rachel’s dessert is supposed to be a classic English trifle, but two recipe book pages get stuck together. The combination of shepherd's pie and classic trifle leads Friends character Ross to protest it "tastes like feet".

Divided in the comments, Jamie's Instagram followers were a mix of Friends fans who knew exactly where the recipe had come from, and others who were just plain confused.

Jennifer Aniston played Rachel Green in Friends

"That's a trifle I wouldn't eat", said one fan, whilst another said: "This is so iconic! Does it taste like feet as Ross would say?"

Jamie even got a comment from Hollywood legend and Friends star herself Courtney Cox, who replied to his creation with: "If you're making it Jamie… Monica approves!"

Although some fans say it looks delicious, we might not be rushing to recreate this creation Jamie…

