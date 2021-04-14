Jamie Oliver's incredible throwback photo gets fans talking It's been 22 years since the hit cooking programme first aired on TV

TV chef Jamie Oliver posted an iconic throwback photo this morning in celebration of 22 years on our screens. The talented father-of-five shared a black and white snap of himself from 1999 – the year The Naked Chef first aired on BBC Two.

In the memorable photo, the now 45-year old looks incredibly youthful in casual clothes with his signature shaggy haircut, climbing the staircase to his apartment whilst carrying a Sainsbury's carrier bag full of ingredients.

Captioning the post, Jamie wrote: "This staircase… if you know, you know!! 22 years today The Naked Chef first aired on TV. Wow."

Reminiscing on the blast from the past, many commented on how they remembered young Jamie's energy and playful antics on the show - he would often be seen sliding down the staircase. "That rail got some action over the years!" one fan joked. Another added: "I always thought the staircase was going to fall down the way you always slid down it so fast!".

Many fans remembered the much-loved programme, which saw then 23-year old Jamie whipping up delicious and easy recipes, inspiring young people across the country to get into cooking. Ever since his television debut over two decades ago, the chef has been a hit with budding chefs and foodies alike.

The 90's cooking show was a favourite on British television

Fans were quick to share their memories of watching young Jamie, as one commented: "I remember it well and you used to ride off to the shops on a scooter!" whilst another wrote: "I always watched it with my grandmother! One of my favourite memories!"

Shocked at the image of Jamie in his early twenties led one fan to write: "OMG you're looking so young Jamie!" whilst another sweetly shared: "This brings back so many memories Jamie. You were full of energy and fresh ideas. You haven't changed!"

The celebrity chef has been doing a lot of reminiscing this week, as he also shared a photo to mark his daughter, Daisy Boo's 18th birthday.

Jamie and his wife Jools Oliver share five children together. They are also parents to daughters Poppy, 19, Petal Blossom, 12, son Buddy Bear, ten, and River Rocket, four.

