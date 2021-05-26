Jamie Oliver's creamy ice cream birthday cake is a showstopper - and we want a slice! The TV chef started his birthday celebrations early

Talented chef and much-loved TV personality Jamie Oliver hung up his chef's whites on Tuesday as he was treated to a decadent three-course meal for his birthday at Fulham restaurant, The River Café.

Although Jamie may not be officially celebrating his 46th birthday until Thursday, that didn't stop the star starting the birthday celebrations early.

Taking to Instagram to share the indulgent Italian menu, Jamie wrote: "The birthday celebrations start!! Thank you @therivercafelondon".

Italian food is a cuisine close to Jamie's heart after his popular programme Jamie's Italian Escape surged in popularity in the early 2000s and the chef went on to open the Jamie's Italian chain across the country.

The cake was coated in a delicious Italian meringue

The real showstopper of the evening, however, was Jamie's incredible meringue birthday cake. Described by Jamie as a "crazy good flaming birthday baked Alaska!!", the star shared a photo of his delicious treat.

Enjoying his non-conventional birthday cake, Jamie tucked into the ice cream cake topped with browned meringue to reveal three layers of Italian ice cream – in the Italian flag colours. What a treat!

Jamie was surprised with the treat for is birthday celebrations

The doting dad-of-five has been married to wife Jools Oliver for over 20 years. The couple have lived in a stunning home known as Spain's Hall in Essex since 2019, after leaving their previous home in Hampstead Heath, north London.

Set on a 70-acre estate, their £6million country property boasts a six-bedroom 16th-century farmhouse, three-bedroom lodge and converted stables – all in the village of Finchingfield, dubbed as one of the most picturesque in England.

Jamie has an incredibly close bond with his five children

The Grade I listed mansion features ten bathrooms, two drawing rooms and a great hall, offering plenty of space for their five children Daisy Boo Pamela, Poppy Honey Rosie, Buddy Bear Maurice, Petal Blossom Rainbow and River Rocket.

