Fans can't believe how talented Jamie Oliver's son Buddy is at cooking

Jamie Oliver's son Buddy gave his dad a run for his money earlier this year, as the TV chef posted a video of his son whipping up a tasty mushroom and ham omelette – and fans can't believe he's only ten!

Following in his dad's footsteps, Buddy could be seen talking to the camera in Jamie's signature energetic tone as he guided viewers through his omelette recipe.

Little Buddy even used some of his dad's iconic catchphrases, such as: "THAT my friends, is delicious", proving fans he's not only a natural in the kitchen, but is a mini-clone of 45-year-old dad, Jamie.

The ten-year-old whipped up a delicious 20 second breakfast dish that can easily be recreated at home using Jamie's favourite recipe.

Buddy cooking up an epic omelette

Fans rushed to the comments to compliment Buddy's talent, teasing Jamie that his eldest son will soon be taking his cooking glory. "He's a natural, so comfortable cooking in front of the camera and cooking – you can retire soon!" said one fan, whilst another said: "Buddy, you are Jamie junior".

The TV chef has often been one to encourage kids to get cooking, taking to Instagram to share easy child-friendly recipes for the whole family to enjoy making together. Coining his young followers his #CookingBuddies, the adorable father-and-son duo can often be seen cooking up a storm and running cooking challenges on social media.

Jamie and his wife Jools Oliver share five children together. They are also parents to daughters Poppy, 19, Petal Blossom, 12, son Buddy Bear, 0ten, and River Rocket, five.

The Oliver family are all budding TV chefs on Channel 4's Keep Cooking Family Favourites

We love that Buddy is showing an interest in his dad's profession, learning those key culinary skills at an early age. One thing's for sure - he's certainly got the best teacher to show him the ropes!

