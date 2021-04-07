Jamie Oliver reveals cooking got him through 'strange' few months The TV chef took to Instagram to share his story

Jamie Oliver shared a video on Instagram on Wednesday about how cooking has helped get him and his family through a strange period in their lives.

Opening up about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jamie discussed how making food with his family brought them together during the UK lockdown.

In the video, Jamie says: "We've all been living through some really strange times recently, but for me the thing that has got me through has been family and food."

"Cooking is a great way to take some time out, it's therapeutic, it's brilliant to do with kids or loved ones and it's fantastic for discovering new things and making more adventurous choices."

WATCH: Jamie opens up about how his family coped during lockdown

In the video, Jamie shares some sweet clips of his family rolling out dough, as he discusses that a great way to liven things up in the kitchen and bond over cooking is to try making bread from scratch.

He says: "Perhaps it's making something from scratch for the first time; bread, pasta, pizza, cakes, who doesn’t like a little bit of banana bread? Come on!"

The TV chef has been sharing lots of lovely snaps of his family as of late, and recently posted some new photos of his children.

Jamie shared a sweet snap of his children

Taking to his Instagram stories, Jamie shared a throwback to 2017 of him cradling youngest son River whilst his eldest boy Buddy wrapped his arms around his dad's waist.

Another pic showed Buddy, River and daughter Petal perched against a tree and grinning widely at the camera.

In a third photo, Jamie poses with Petal, jokingly captioning the black and white snap: "I cornered her for a cuddle #teenagers!"

Jamie joked about finally having a cuddle with his daughter

Throughout lockdown, Jamie has also been sharing some of his favourite recipes, and sparked a reaction from fans when sharing an unusual salmon recipe for Easter weekend.

The recipe featured poached salmon with rhubarb sauce and tarragon mayonnaise, a light and delicious alternative to your typical Easter roast. Fans were definitely keen to give it a try, with one commenting: "Awesome ideas, Jamie. I'll be grilling salmon for Friday!"