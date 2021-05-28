Victoria Beckham's favourite London restaurants revealed The fashion designer loves to eat out with family and friends

The Beckhams are known for their impeccable taste – be it style, home furnishings or the restaurants they choose to dine at.

Now lockdown has eased and we're all eating out again, many of us are looking for new venue recommendations, so how about following in the footsteps of Victoria Beckham?

Back in 2019, the fashion designer revealed her top five restaurants on her website - and two of them are in London.

If you're looking for a delicious meal or a date night in London, the former Spice Girl suggests a trip to Davies and Brook at Claridge’s hotel, headed up by chef Daniel Humm.

Daniel, who is widely known for New York's Eleven Madison Park, brings his background in Europe into his dishes, and Victoria's recommendations from the menu include the short rib with mint and roasted duck.

In the mood for a more Mediterranean meal? According to VB, all you need to do is head to Soho’s Golden Square for a taste of the Riviera at Folie.

Let the interior transport you back to the glamour of the 1960s and 70s as you satisfy your hunger with some French and Italian-inspired dishes created with seasonal ingredients from local farmers.

Executive Head Chef Christophe Marleix offers up fresh fish such as the Dover sole, lemon, capers and plankton as well as an array of delicious cocktails to sip on. Riviera Spritz, anyone?

Another of Victoria's favourite spots is the ultra-chic Harry's Bar in London's Mayfair, which is known for its fine Italian cuisine and famous clientele.

Victoria with her family at Harry's Bar

The mum-of-four took her mother, Jackie Adams, out for a celebratory birthday lunch and shared photographs of the family event on her Instagram page.

Beside a photo of Victoria with her mum, dad and sister Louise, the star wrote: "Happy birthday to the most amazing mum and best friend x We all love you more than you could ever know xxx I hope you have the most perfect day xx kisses @jackie.adams_ @louisesadams xxxx."

Former pop star Victoria is known for her healthy lifestyle, previously revealing that she typically starts each day with a dose of apple cider vinegar, along with a healthy homemade breakfast such as eggs or an all-natural cereal.

So who's trying out a VB-approved restaurant soon then?