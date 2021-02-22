Cindy Crawford's breathtaking 55th birthday cake belongs at a wedding

Cindy Crawford's birthday cake almost looks too beautiful to eat! To celebrate her 55th birthday, the model and actress enjoyed a delicious white cake which she showed off on Instagram.

Two photos compare Cindy's most recent birthday cake with one from her childhood – and she looks equally delighted with both!

"From this... to this in a blink of an eye! Thank you for all my birthday wishes. I am so filled with gratitude for my family and friends. I know each year, each day, is a blessing," Cindy captioned the post.

WATCH: Health and diet tips from Jennifer Lopez, Cindy Crawford and more celebs

Her 55th birthday cake featured a giant white iced base with a smaller matching tier sitting on top, and it was finished with elegant frosting cascading down one side – a design that wouldn't look out of place at a wedding.

A shard of white chocolate in the shape of a gift tag read 'Happy Birthday' while a giant chocolate disc featured her name in gold writing.

Cindy posed with her stunning white birthday cake

The photo appeared to have been taken next to the family's pool, with the soft blue lights visible in the water behind her.

Years earlier, Cindy was treated to another white cake that featured cute pink decorations and figurines on top. Instead of the glamorous black dress she wore over the weekend, the young Cindy sported a black and white checked frock and bright red tights – how cute!

The model shared a throwback photo of one of her childhood birthdays

Her tasty dessert caught the attention of many of her followers. "Happy birthday, Cindy!! Must’ve taken @randegerber forever to bake that cake," joked one fan, and a second remarked: "Hope it was magical. Now that is a cake!"

Cindy owns a home in Malibu which she shares with her husband Rande Gerber and their children Kaia Gerber and Presley-Walker Gerber. She purchased the property in 2004 and previously told Architectural Digest the kitchen is her favourite room of the home.

"Where we live in Malibu, that's our main house, we have a kitchen/family room," she explained. "And no matter what, that's where everyone wants to be. Because if you're hungry, there's food there, there's a TV. We have a super comfy sofa and two chairs with swivels. What I love about that room is it just brings everyone together."

