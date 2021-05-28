We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Brooklyn Beckham surprised fans on Thursday when he unveiled his hidden culinary talents in a new video. Victoria and David Beckham's eldest son has clearly been taking tips from family friend Gordon Ramsay, rustling up a drool-worthy steak sandwich in a series of arty Instagram Stories videos.

The 22-year-old star, who is engaged to Bates Motel actress Nicola Peltz, showed off his secret cooking skills as he made his recipe debut on social media.

Brooklyn started off by spreading a thick layer of mustard on a fresh ciabatta roll, before slicing up red onions and frying them with three cloves of garlic.

Next, the tattooed star went on to season his steak, grilling it on both sides and adding some thyme for added flavour. His lunch recipe definitely wasn't diet-friendly since he went heavy on the butter.

The ciabatta then went in the pan to mop up all the juices before Brooklyn assembled his sandwich like a pro, throwing in some rocket for good measure - and adding even more butter.

The finished result looked absolutely incredible – and Brooklyn couldn't wait to tuck in! His recipe has certainly got us feeling hungry and we'll be grilling up some steaks this weekend.

It's perhaps no wonder the star, who has previously published his own photography book, has a secret passion for cooking since the Beckhams have been firm friends with the Ramsay family for years.

The Beckham clan are all big foodies

Dad David and celebrity chef Gordon have a very close bond, enjoying group holidays with the kids and even spending Christmases together in the past.

Gordon previously told The Sun: "Over the past 10 years we’ve naturally got on. I see how hard David and Victoria work.

The Beckhams are close to chef Gordon Ramsay and his family

"But the connection is our ambition to get all eight children through school, college, university, and then dust ourselves down, when the kids are in their 20s, as having been decent parents. That’s hard. We feed off each other."

Brooklyn isn't the only Beckham with a passion for cooking since mum Victoria is a dab hand in the kitchen, rustling up healthy and nutritious meals. David has also been known to help little Harper bake treats for the whole family.

