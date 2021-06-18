Celebrity chef James Martin shares exciting news with fans

TV chef James Martin has taken to his Instagram page to share some exciting news with his followers.

The James Martin's Saturday Morning star is up for an award for his popular weekend food show – and he's got some stiff competition.

James posted: "Wow, we are on the @tvchoicemagazine shortlist for the Best Food Show category! Chuffed either way for the team who make it! To all of you that watch it, thank you, and happy voting."

The celebrity cook's show is up against Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted National Geographic, Saturday Kitchen and Sunday Brunch.

James's fans were quick to support him, with one writing: "Will vote, not surprised and very well deserved. It is entertaining and enjoyable on so many levels," and another saying, "Wooohooo fab news, well done."

We wonder who will scoop the coveted prize?

James on his show James Martin's Saturday Morning

Interestingly, James hosted rival show, Saturday Kitchen, for a decade from 2006. In an interview with HELLO!, the chef told us how he doesn't miss presenting a live show.

James said: "People say do you ever miss the live thing? I did live for 25 years. I don't know whether it's my age? I think I'm ok at live, but I've proved a point.

"Do I want to do live from my house every Saturday? No, because it's my house. I can film it when I want to film it, when the guests are free, when they want to come down.

"The guests seem to love it. They don't seem to realise until they get there that it's at your house. We had Ben Miller down… he didn't want to leave! Rob Rinder… he came down, didn't want to go. They love it because it's different and it's much more relaxed."

James and his girlfriend Louise Davies

James recently announced his new tour for 2022, James Martin Live, which will visit 18 towns and cities across the UK entertaining audiences with live demonstrations, cooking tasks and featuring special guests.

The shows will kick off at Plymouth Pavilions on Thursday 3 March 2022 before heading out across England, Scotland and Wales, with the tour finale taking place at the world-famous London Palladium on Monday 4 April 2022.

