It's Father's Day on 20 June and celebrity chef Jamie Oliver just came up with the best breakfast idea to treat your dad… giant crumpets! It's genius really, and they look so easy to make.

The dad-of-five shared a video tutorial for the special crumpet on his Instagram page and wrote: "There's crumpets...and then there's my GIANT crumpet!! Simply cut into quarters and serve with your favourite toppings."

WATCH: Jamie Oliver's iced coffee hack

Jamie cut his massive crumpet into four and showed a mix of sweet and savoury toppings. We're thinking nutella, maple syrup, cheese and marmite (or not if you hate it).

As expected, there were plenty of enthusiastic reactions from his followers. "Omg yummm…that's the big daddy of all crumpets," said one fan. Another posted: "Crumpets - hmmmm! GIANT crumpets - HMMMMM!"

One follower said what was on our minds: "So easy and there can be so many options!!"

We had a look at the ingredients and all you need is white flour, sugar, bicarbonate of soda, milk, yeast and vegetable oil. The full instructions are over on Jamie Oliver's website, so take a look.

The trick to making a good crumpet seems to be waiting for the bubbles to burst then flipping it over.

Earlier this week, Jamie shared another great breakfast recipe: "Avocado on rye toast but with a twist...with a bit of ricotta, fresh basil and toasted pine nuts...beautiful," wrote the star.

Jamie received a 'like' for the recipe from none other than Friends actress Courteney Cox – and if it's good enough for Courteney, it's good enough for us!