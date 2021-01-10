Jamie Oliver's son Buddy unveils dad's genius scrambled eggs hack

Scrambled eggs seem like such a simple breakfast food, but they can be surprisingly tricky to master – do you add milk? Do you cook them in oil or butter? How do you know when they're cooked?

Jamie Oliver's son Buddy has shared a very simple step-by-step tutorial answering all of the above questions, as well as revealing some of his famous dad's tips and tricks, of course.

"This is something Buddy does a couple of times a week for his lovely sisters, who don't really appreciate how kind he is," explained Jamie, who is also a doting dad to Poppy, 18, Daisy Boo, 17, Petal Blossom, 11, and four-year-old River.

"He's eight and he's great with a knife – I've taught him how to use a knife properly – he's great with waffles, pancakes. So he wants to show you how to make the perfect scrambled eggs," Jamie continued.

First, Buddy cut a slice of bread and put it in the toaster while he used a fork to whisk together his eggs in a large mixing bowl.

The eight-year-old said: "Dad taught me a trick to get the shell out – just use another bit of shell." Genius!

He then melted some butter in a pan before adding his eggs, telling fans: "Keep moving it and use the spatula to scrape the egg off the side. You want it to be silky but you don't want to undercook it when it's too soggy, and you don't want it to get too dry and clumped up when it's overcooked."

Served on toast with a sprinkling of salt and pepper, the finished result is a quick and easy breakfast.

Jamie often cooks with his children

Jamie's followers were impressed with Buddy's latest cooking tutorial and praised his culinary skills. "Buddy your dad’s going to be out of a job soon, great job (they look perfect by the way, exactly as I would want mine too)," gushed one follower, while another commented: "He’s gonna give his dad a run for his money!"

Others pointed out one small change they would make to his dish – buttered toast. "Wonderful work.... but I would butter the bread," added one.

A second wrote: "Well go, Buddy! Not too difficult to guess this lad’s future career! Interesting no added splash of milk to eggs and no butter on bread - prob good dairy-free eliminations."

