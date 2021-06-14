Courteney Cox is a fan of Jamie Oliver's new breakfast recipe The celebrity chef shared the healthy idea online

We're loving Jamie Oliver's latest Instagram post, featuring what may be the prettiest breakfast we've ever seen.

The celebrity chef shared the recipe for avocado with ricotta on rye toast and his fans gave him a big thumbs up – even actress Courteney Cox liked the post!

WATCH: A look inside Jamie Oliver's rustic kitchen

Besides the vibrant photography, Jamie wrote: "Avocado on rye toast but with a twist...with a bit of ricotta, fresh basil and toasted pine nuts...beautiful."

This breakfast idea does look totally delish and bursting with nutrients; we could easily eat it for breakfast or lunch.

And the dish is incredibly simple to make. You can find the full recipe over on Jamie's website and all it involves is placing slices of avocado and tomato over a layer of ricotta on toast, then sprinkling some pine nuts and basil leaves. Yum!

The chef says this breakfast is also a great source of antioxidant, vitamin E.

There were plenty of positive comments for Jamie, with one follower writing: "Mannnnn that looks so good. Fresh and vibrant," and another said, "Was looking for a breakfast idea! Found one."

One fan told the star: "Yellow tomatoes- delicious and should be used more often."

Jamie isn't the only talented chef in his family. His son Buddy is also making a name for himself on social media with his regular cooking tutorials.

Sweet Buddy, 10, took to Instagram on Sunday morning to whip up some delicious spinach pancakes - and fans were convinced he's soon to take Jamie's spot as the next TV chef.

Following in his dad's footsteps, Buddy could be seen talking to the camera in Jamie's signature energetic tone as he guided viewers through his spinach pancake recipe.

Watch out Jamie, Buddy may be the next big thing…

