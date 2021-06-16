Jamie Oliver's simple iced coffee hack will save you money

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Jamie Oliver has been sharing lots of delicious food and drink tips and tricks to help battle the heatwave this summer, and on Tuesday he revealed his simple hack for making the perfect iced coffee.

Sharing the video to his social media, Jamie showed how he had frozen leftover coffee and used the ice cubes the next morning to make his refreshing drink.

The celebrity chef simply added a little bit of hot coffee to allow the ice to thaw, and then topped the beverage with his milk of choice.

WATCH: Jamie Oliver's trick for making the perfect iced latte

This handy hack will be sure to save you so much time and money, meaning no more unnecessary Starbucks trips.

All you will need to make the coffee is an ice cube tray. Simply add your favourite coffee granules to some hot water the night before, stir it all together and pour the liquid into the tray. Leave overnight and in the morning it should be the right consistency to create the delicious drink.

If you want to channel your inner barista even more, why not add a splash of vanilla or hazelnut syrup? It will sweeten the taste and make for the perfect morning pick me up.

If you are looking for something a little bit stronger for the summer evenings ahead, Jamie has the best hack for sprucing up your gin and tonic which he shared on Instagram.

The 46-year-old wrote: "#TopTip for these warmer days!! When you're making ice cubes, pop in some fresh fruit, herbs or even edible flowers before you freeze! An easy way to jazz up your favourite summer drink whilst also keeping it ice cold! Looks so impressive too! Who's going to give this a go??"

Spruce up your gin and tonic with these stunning ice cubes

Jamie posted before and after photos of the ingenious ice cubes which look so pretty.

The TV chef used a combination of sliced lemons, limes, oranges, strawberries, raspberries and blueberries and colourful edible flowers to make his arty ice cubes - we can just imagine wowing our garden guests with these floral and fruity beauties.

The star's fans loved the creation too, with one posting: "G & T time, great idea." Another said: "This is brilliant," while one follower wrote, "Wow, looks so delicious as well as simple."

