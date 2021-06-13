Jamie Oliver’s fans desperate for son Buddy to get his own cooking show after watching this video 10-year-old Buddy is a mini clone of his chef dad

Jamie Oliver's fans can't believe how talented his son Buddy is at cooking. As the crafty 10-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday morning to whip up some delicious spinach pancakes, fans were convinced he's soon to take Jamie's spot as the next TV chef.

SEE: Jools Oliver melts hearts with adorable photo of Jamie Oliver with their sons

Full of enthusiasm and keen to share his kitchen hacks, little Buddy gave dad Jamie a run for his money in the latest 'Cooking Buddies Club' episode.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jamie Oliver delights fans with son River's reaction to iconic throwback photo

Following in his dad's footsteps, Buddy could be seen talking to the camera in Jamie's signature energetic tone as he guided viewers through his spinach pancake recipe.

MORE: Inside Jamie Oliver and wife Jools' £6million picture-perfect mansion

SEE: Jamie Oliver divides fans with controversial Friends recipe

Fans were quick to comment on Buddy's culinary expertise. "Yo Buddy! I think the future of cooking shows is in good hands!" wrote one fan, whilst another agreed: "Buddy is a legend! A super talented mini Jamie Oliver."

Ten-year-old Buddy is a budding chef

In agreement that young Buddy is soon to give his TV chef dad a run for his money, a third fan wrote: “Like father like son! Buddy is such a talent.”

Buddy's super green spinach pancakes not only make for a delicious breakfast, but are also a fun way to get the whole family involved with the cooking. Jamie's youngest son River also made an adorable appearance in the video as he revealed: "I LOVE spinach pancakes" in between mouthfuls of the nutritious green dish.

The TV chef has often been one to encourage kids to get cooking, taking to Instagram to share easy child-friendly recipes for the whole family to enjoy making together.

Jamie often shares videos of his kids trying their hands at cooking

Coining his young followers his #CookingBuddies, the adorable father-and-son duo can often be seen cooking up a storm and running cooking challenges on social media.

Jamie and his wife Jools Oliver share five children together. They are also parents to daughters Poppy, 19, Daisy, 18, Petal Blossom, 12, and son River Rocket, four.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.