Alex Jones is a girl after our own hearts when it comes to indulgent puddings.

The One Show host took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday evening to share a clip of her rather tasty looking dessert – and we're already converted.

Holding up a pot of Bonne Maman's Coffee Crème, the star wrote: "I'm obsessed. Not an ad in any shape or form but if you haven't tasted one, you haven't lived. Delicious!!!!!!!!!"

Alex showed fans her dessert on her Instagram Stories

We don't know about you, but this dessert is next on our must-try list. The best bit is the 'creamy café au lait dessert with a hint of caramel' is currently reduced at Sainsbury's, with two pots for £1.

The pudding is by Bonne Maman

This isn't the first time the mother-of-two, who is pregnant with her third child, has shared her foodie preferences with fans.

The TV host previously revealed her favourite snack is a 'weird' combination of sweets and chocolate from New Zealand confectionery brand Pascall.

In a video, Alex described the pineapple lumps as: "Kind of chocolate with squishy pineapple in them? Sounds weird, and it is. But they are so delicious."

Alex's favourite snack

For homemade snacks, Alex has also been known to whip up a cake or two, which tend to be a big hit with her family. She even revealed a clever trick to hide a burnt cake - by covering it in icing!

In the past Instagram post, the Welsh presenter joked: "Yeah...we just did a casual bit of baking this morning...absolutely delicious," before trying to stretch a small section of bright blue royal icing across the entire cake.

We're just off to get some Bonne Maman pots in…

