9 show-stopping celebrity Easter eggs: Holly Willoughby, Alex Jones, more

Some celebrities have gone all out for Easter this year! The likes of Stacey Solomon and Holly Willoughby have enjoyed delicious cakes while Rochelle Humes and Alex Jones unveiled their children's impressive Easter eggs.

Feeling hungry? Take a look at what sweet treats these celebrities ate as they marked Easter Sunday with their families...

Alex Jones

Alex Jones' son Teddy could be seen admiring his Malteasers and Terry's chocolate orange Easter eggs in a new photo she shared on her Instagram Stories. They appeared to be all part of an Easter egg hunt, which the pregnant TV star's younger son Kit also likely took part in.

Stacey Solomon

We can't get over how creative Stacey Solomon is in the kitchen! The Loose Women star often impresses fans with her cooking skills, and we bet her cute Easter cake shaped like a bunny will be another hit with her followers – even though she claims: "Turns out I am terrible at baking in an Aga."

Holly Willoughby

Holly Willoughby showed off her rainbow-coloured cake on Instagram, complete with a sprinkle sponge and pastel pink, yellow and green icing – all in beautiful spring colours. We imagine her three children loved it!

Kelly Ripa

Kelly Ripa's three children clearly loved their Easter eggs back in 2012. Sharing a throwback photo of Lola, Michael and Joaquin posing with giant chocolate eggs, she wrote: "Happy Easter from the year 2012 because Lola approved this photo." We wonder if their chocolate is just as impressive this year.

Ruth Langsford

Ruth Langsford whipped up a very summery dessert to mark Easter Sunday at home with her husband Eamonn Holmes. Sporting bunny ears, the This Morning star held up her tasty meringue to the camera, showing off the raspberry topping. She wrote: "Happy Easter everyone! Do you like my meringues?!! Have a lovely day."

Victoria Beckham

Despite following a healthy diet these days, a young Victoria Beckham appeared to have a sweet tooth. In a throwback snap of herself as a child, she posed behind a tower of eggs and joked: "Happy Easter!! Don’t think you got us enough Easter eggs @jackie.adams_ kisses @louisesadams @christianadams_79 xx."

Amanda Holden

How incredible did Amanda Holden's Easter egg hunt look? The Heart Radio star shared a series of photos of the sweet treats scattered across her garden ready for her daughters Hollie and Lexi to find, including this beautifully wrapped chocolate egg perched in a tree.

Rochelle Humes

White chocolate Lindt bunnies and personalised cookies shaped into Easter eggs and chicks were just some of the treats waiting for Rochelle Humes' daughters Alaia-Mai and Valentina on Easter Sunday.

Penny Lancaster

Loose Women star Penny Lancaster made her children a very decadent breakfast, swapping chocolate spread and Nutella for Easter eggs. Pancakes were topped with strawberries while a giant chocolate egg sat at the side - yum!

