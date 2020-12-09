Alex Jones' decadent Christmas snowman dessert will blow your mind The One Show host's snowman-themed treat looked incredible

Festive foods are all around this time of year, but Alex Jones' latest dessert may be our favourite yet.

The One Show host, 43, unveiled the most stunning (not to mention decadent) white chocolate snowman on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday evening. She wrote: "Was there ever a more festive dessert?"

Alex's snowman was decorated with a red scarf, chocolate top hat and sat on a snowy white mound that appeared to be made of white chocolate mousse and crushed meringue – a delicious treat that was clearly professionally made.

We just wish we knew which restaurant we need to book a table to enjoy one ourselves!

Before the UK's coronavirus lockdown restrictions were lifted and she was able to enjoy dinner out, Alex attempted to hone her own baking skills at home – not always successfully!

The TV star, who appeared on The Great Celebrity Bake Off for SU2C, whipped up cakes and cupcakes for her husband Charlie Thomson and two sons Teddy, three, and one-year-old Kit at home. And despite burning one of her bakes, it was still a big hit with her family.

The Welsh presenter shared a photo of her cute chocolate dessert

Next to a photo of her dessert, the Welsh presenter joked: "Yeah...we just did a casual bit of baking this morning...absolutely delicious," before trying to stretch a small section of bright blue royal icing across the entire cake.

It clearly tasted better than it looked as someone in the Jones household had taken a big slice out of it!

Alex has shared glimpses into her homemade baking attempts over the past few months

Perhaps we can expect to see more festive homemade treats from Alex over the next few weeks. Regardless, her home is no doubt full of Christmas decorations, which she began to put up in mid-November.

A video on her Instagram Stories showed Alex's cute Disney-themed snow globe sitting on a side table inside her property. In the clip, snow fell inside the globe, landing on Mickey and Minnie Mouse, who were both dressed in Santa outfits.

Alex added Bing Crosby's It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas to the video, which she captioned "And so it begins. Our first bit of Christmas."

