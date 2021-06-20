Jamie Oliver's 45-second breakfast omelette hack has to be tried at home

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

TV chef Jamie Oliver is widely known for his creative recipes and fun foodie hacks for the whole family to try, and the culinary expert did not disappoint with his Father's Day recipe ideas.

Taking it back to basics on Saturday, Jamie thrilled fans with his latest breakfast dish, a classic recipe with a twist that could be his latest recipe to divide the nation.

"This is something that my kids love, something that I like to do for breakfast, brunch, lunch, midnight munchies…" Jamie said as he shared a video tutorial of his 45-second omelette recipe on Instagram.

"So easy to knock up and so delicious," he added, showcasing the simple breakfast dish perfectly folded over a thick-cut slice of toast. Delicious.

Jamie shared the simple breakfast recipe on his Instagram

The secret to Jamie's silky omelette that he describes as "potentially the most amazing omelette in the world", is a non-stick pan. Use one of these handy kitchen tools paired with some of Jamie's passion, and you'll be whipping up mouth-watering omelettes in no time.

As expected, fans rushed to the comments to share their love for his genius hack. "Silkys are the best omelette style. I've never looked back," wrote one fan, whilst another commented: "Best omelette recipe ever."

Not all fans were convinced, however, that Jamie had shared anything new. One unimpressed foodie wrote: "You’d think he'd invented the wheel [laughing emoji] #nothingnew," whilst another agreed: "Nice, but I prefer the toast to be buttered or it will be a bit dry."

Whether you're an omelette lover or not, there's no doubt Jamie's culinary finesse makes this easy breakfast dish tempting to recreate.

If it takes just 45 seconds to cook, what have you got to lose?

Jamie stunned fans with his silky omelette hack

The doting father-of-five will no doubt be enjoying some of his delicious recipes this Father's Day with his children Poppy, 19, Daisy Boo, 18, Petal Blossom, 12, Buddy, ten, and four-year-old River.

