Gwen Stefani shares photo of her incredible five-tiered vintage wedding cake The No Doubt star married Country singer Bake Shelton

We can't stop looking at all the stunning photographs of Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's romantic wedding day!

The star couple wed at Blake's Oklahoma ranch at the weekend and have since shared some fabulous pictures of their special day on their Instagram pages.

We love a spectacular wedding cake here at HELLO! and Gwen and Blake's five-tiered confection certainly ticked all our boxes!

MORE: Gwen Stefani shows off her TWO wedding dresses – and impressive royal wedding cake

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gwen Stefani reveals her baking disaster

The happy couple went vintage with their cake choice, revealing an amazing creation of vanilla crème cake filled with salted caramel and covered in vanilla buttercream, according to E! Online.

The cake was made by Lauren Kitchens of Fancy Cakes by Lauren, with the baker sharing more snaps of the masterpiece on her Instagram page, including sketches of the design process.

MORE: 15 most beautiful royal wedding cakes that have to be seen to be believed

Cake designer Lauren Kitchens wrote: "This wasn’t just a wedding cake we made for two superstars. Our bride wanted to make a sentimental statement by recreating her parent’s wedding cake. Both of Gwen’s parents were there to see her honour them with this cake.

"This style of cake has become a lost art of free-hand piping called Lambeth Cake Design. It’s slowly making a comeback in weddings and I’m sure Gwen and Blake have just pushed Lambeth right back into demand with their five-tier beauty.

"Complete with white swan pillars, bells, tiny sugar flowers, and white chocolate cherubs…. All of the small piping details are layers upon layers of intricate royal icing that creates an elaborate cake design fit for (literally) America royalty.

Lauren added: "Congratulations to this wonderful couple!!! Gwen, you got your cowboy!"

Gwen Stefani and new husband Blake Shelton

We particularly love the traditional bride and groom cake topper, which on close inspection is of Gwen and Blake themselves! The sweet meaning behind the cake design is so touching as well.

Lauren Kitchens told E! News of Gwen: "Her love of family is strong and this was her way of honouring them and their beginning as a new married couple on her big day as a newly married bride. Everything about the cake had sentimental value."

MORE: The secret items hidden inside the Queen's wedding cake & more fascinating royal cake facts

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.