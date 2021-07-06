Gwen Stefani shows off her TWO wedding dresses – and impressive royal wedding cake Gwen and Blake married on Saturday

Gwen Stefani is a married woman and on Monday she couldn't help but share several pictures from her wedding to Blake Shelton.

The singer first shared a GIF that showed her playing with her veil, which featured an adorable bow, and a close look at her stunning makeup – red lip included.

"July 3rd 2021," she captioned it, confirming that she had married her fiancé of eight months over the weekend.

In her second post, Gwen shared three pictures that clearly showcased her breathtaking Vera Wang white strapless multi-layered tulle ball gown wedding dress, which the designer described as "modern minimalist construction".

Gwen shared several pictures from her big day

Following the exchange of vows, which took place at the groom's Oklahoma ranch, the couple enjoyed a showstopping cake – which is reminiscent of Prince William and Kate's Middleton 2011 royal wedding cake – made by Fancy Cakes By Lauren.

"Dreams do come true!!" the bride wrote alongside the snaps, whilst also thanking everyone involved in their special day, including The Voice host Carson Daly who officiated the wedding.

The 51-year-old mother-of-three wore not one – but two dresses on the day. "You need a party dress when you get to marry @blakeshelton @verawang, gz," she wrote alongside a black and white picture showing her in a mini strapless dress which she accessorised with white fishnet tights and white boots.

The bride wore two dresses on her big day

The Voice stars said 'I do' in front of family and friends at Blake's Oklahoma ranch, where the couple got engaged in October 2020.

The country music singer and No Doubt star obtained a marriage licence last week through the Johnston County Court Clerk in Oklahoma, according to People.

And to make the big day extra special, Blake is said to have created a one-of-a-kind, intimate wedding by building a chapel on his estate. Us Weekly reported the chapel, which he built largely himself, is "a tribute to their love" – how sweet!