Gwen Stefani surprises Blake Shelton with show-stopping birthday cake

Gwen Stefani made sure boyfriend Blake Shelton had a birthday to remember over the weekend! The Voice star treated the country singer to an incredible celebration cake in the shape of a tractor, complete with figurines of the celebrity couple driving the vehicle. The cake took centre stage on the table at Blake's tropical-themed party, held at his home in Oklahoma, where the family have been staying during the coronavirus pandemic. The living room was also covered in photos of Blake from over the years, including some cute childhood snaps and recent pictures with Gwen, as well as birthday banners and bunting.

MORE: Kylie Jenner transforms her new garden - and daughter Stormi approves!

Loading the player...

VIDEO: 12 of the best celebrity birthday cakes ever

Gwen Stefani surprised Blake Shelton with an incredible birthday cake

The celebrity couple met on the set of The Voice in 2014 and started dating after their respective marriages both ended in 2015. Blake was previously married to Miranda Lambert, while Gwen was married to Gavin Rossdale. The former couple share three sons, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo, who also have a close relationship with Blake.

On Father's Day, Gwen paid a sweet tribute to her boyfriend, where she thanked him for helping her to raise her sons. She wrote: "Happy Father's Day @blakeshelton thank you for helping me raise these boys!! We love you! G, K, Z, A x."

READ: Matthew Perry delights fans after introducing them to adorable family member

Gwen and Blake have been isolating in Oklahoma

While Gwen is with her sons, Gavin is in LA, and recently admitted it was hard being away from them. Talking to Trunk Nation in April, he said: "I did the first two weeks with them, then they went to Oklahoma. They're on a 10,000 acre ranch. It's okay for now and that is a real big dilemma for parents with split custody. You're more mindful of like, I know who's around me – no one. And I know who's bringing me the corona – no one is.

"But you send your kids out to someone else and they come back to you, and now you're prone to whoever they're with. It's a tricky one for all divorced parents."

He added: "I miss them and they should be back. I haven't had them for ten days, 11 days and that's a long time. Normally I have them every five days. At first it was like, cool, you can be super selfish, play that guitar more. But now, I'm like, I kind of prefer it when they're around, actually."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.