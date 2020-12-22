Gwen Stefani reveals major Christmas baking disaster inside edgy kitchen The No Doubt singer lives with fiancé Blake Shelton and her three sons

With Christmas just days away, Gwen Stefani is busy preparing some festive snacks for her three sons – but sadly, her baking session has got off to a disastrous start.

The No Doubt singer shared a video on Instagram on Monday, filmed inside the edgy kitchen of her $13.2million home that she shares with fiancé Blake Shelton and her children.

Gwen revealed that she was using a box of Rice Krispies, marshmallows and butter to make "rice krispy treat wreaths".

While the finished product looked delicious and perfectly uniform, Gwen sadly suffered a baking nightmare as she dropped the majority of the sugary goodness on the kitchen floor!

Clearly disappointed by her wasted efforts, Gwen simply captioned the short video: "Fail", alongside a sad face emoji.

Gwen dropped most of her treats on the kitchen floor

The singer shared a glimpse inside her clashing kitchen earlier this month to showcase a beautiful bunch of flowers she'd been sent by Ariana Grande.

In the process, she shared a sneak peek at the modern decor, and Gwen had somehow made a chevron-patterned ceiling match, what looked like, poppy print wallpaper. Gwen also showed off an incredible pink chandelier which hung over her table.

The kitchen features a large island and it looked immaculate too.

It's not the only room Gwen has shown off inside her home; she also wowed fans with the snake print wallpaper in her living room, and the bedroom she shares with Blake is out of this world.

Gwen revealed her stunning pink chandelier hanging in her kitchen

The home is situated in the Encino neighbourhood of LA and sits on a hilltop with beautiful views.

It's a huge three-story house that spans 13,000 square feet. The plush pad boasts a beautiful swimming pool and spa, a home theatre and a backyard cabana, complete with a wet bar and outdoor kitchen.

Gwen and Blake bought the home together after each selling a property. It will be their marital home as the couple got engaged in October and are making plans for when they can walk down the aisle.

