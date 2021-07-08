Amanda Holden's indulgent park photo leaves fans drooling This picnic looks more like a banquet

Given that Amanda Holden so often graces our screens in her showstopping outfits, and presents Heart Breakfast every weekday, it's easy to forget the glamorous star is also a busy mother of two young children.

When your schedule looks like Amanda's, it can be tricky to find time for yourself. Luckily, Thursday's cloudy weather didn't stop the star from taking a rare break away from her show business duties to enjoy some parenting perks.

Taking to Instagram to share her decadent picnic in the park, the 40-year-old left fans drooling over her indulgent spread to celebrate the end of term with her children and fellow school mums.

"End of term treat with our beautiful children & the mums I couldn’t live without!" wrote Amanda, who beamed at the camera alongside several of her closest friends with their children.

Amanda enjoyed a picnic in the park with friends and family

Showing off a delicious spread, Amanda and her friends were seated on checkered picnic blankets and treated to a truly indulgent picnic supplied by one of her favourite small businesses, Pique.

It’s not the first time Amanda has dined from Pique's luxury picnic hampers. Back in September when social restrictions meant outdoor dining was a must, Amanda shared a photo of her delicious spread in the park.

The menu featured chorizo, apricot and thyme sausage rolls, soft-yolk black pepper and mustard scotch eggs, roast corn fed chicken with romesco sauce and rocket, and Heirloom tomato and shallot salad with buffalo mozzarella appear to be the main dishes. Meanwhile, a stone baked baguette, crudités, hummus and several other dips were also provided. Delicious!

Pique provided Amanda with some delicious goods for her park picnic

Amanda shared several photos of her "gorgeous setup and delicious food", thanking Pique for their spread.

The BGT star shares two daughters with her husband Chris Hughes, who recently celebrated their eldest daughter Lexi's 14th birthday.

"How did this happen?" she asked fans. "My beautiful, funny (very tall) daughter Lexi turns 14 today. I always think it's impossible to love her more. But with each year our hearts are fit to burst!" She added: "She'll always be our baby."

