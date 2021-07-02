Amanda Holden wows fans in crop top and figure-hugging pencil skirt She looked glamorous at Heart Radio, as always...

Amanda Holden marked the end of the week with a bang on Friday, wowing fans in another gorgeous two-piece look at the Heart Radio studios.

The star looked incredible in the figure-hugging look, writing: "Every day is #FRIDAY," as she strutted in a new video on Instagram.

Amanda's latest look is from Kukhareva London, a luxurious fashion line by Ukrainian designer Ekaterina Kukhareva. The 'Camille' set costs £215 for the top and £230 for the skirt, with Amanda teaming hers with white perspex heels.

WATCH: Amanda strutted in the two-piece outfit

Plenty of fans were in love with the look, with one writing: "Hoping your summery outfit will encourage the sun to come out. Have a lovely weekend," and another added: "Looking absolutely fabulous," alongside some flames emojis.

A further fan commented: "Wow love this outfit, it's beautiful!"



Amanda wore another two-piece set on Thursday

It comes after Amanda has impressed with another week's worth of gorgeous looks as she presented her Heart Radio breakfast show, including another chic co-ord.

On Thursday, she chose the halterneck and trouser combo from another of her favourite independent brands, LilyEve.

Amanda also owns a retro jumpsuit from LilyEve

The presenter has previously championed the small and sustainable clothing line, telling her followers in June: "So... this gorgeous jumpsuit is made by a small company @lilyeve.store - started in lockdown by this talented young lady and her sidekick Michel, a couture seamster who at 87 thought his work was done.

"They have some amazing, bespoke, really cute items - tap the tag and check them out before they sell out."

Amanda wore Balmain at the WellChild Awards with Prince Harry this week

And on Wednesday, Amanda also made an appearance at the WellChild Awards alongside Prince Harry and the likes of Ed Sheeran, wearing a beautiful three-piece skirt suit from Balmain.

She told HELLO! on the day: "I splashed out on it for a friend's wedding in February which was cancelled," she said. "It's been hanging in my wardrobe, so I thought why not? I never buy expensive outfits like this, but I treated myself. It's nice to get dressed up."