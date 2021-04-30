Amanda Holden shows off mouth-watering spread as she poses in dreamy garden The star was marking Captain Sir Tom Moore's 101st birthday

Amanda Holden shared a stunning photo from her gorgeous garden on Friday, enjoying a delicious-looking spread of food as she celebrated what would have been Captain Sir Tom Moore's 101st birthday.

The Britain's Got Talent judge was seen tucking into a slice of Victoria sponge cake while sipping on a cup of tea as she posed in her picturesque garden.

Amanda's patio table was decked out with stylish succulents – but her amazing cake with soft white icing and strawberry detailing stole the show.

Modelling a slogan T-shirt supporting the late Captain Sir Tom Moore, who Heart Breakfast host Amanda had interviewed in the past, Amanda flashed a beaming smile for the camera as she shared a sweet message with fans.

She captioned the picture: "Enjoying the cuppa & slice of cake that we talked about doing together today @captainsirtom Happy 101 Birthday you absolute joy of a man Sending love to Hannah & the rest of his wonderful family as they walk 100 laps of that famous ‘runway’ today! Lets all do something 100 times this bank holiday weekend to honour his legacy #CaptainTom100 #TomorrowWillBeAGoodDay".

Amanda was enjoying a scrumptious afternoon tea

Her fans were loving the post, with one penning: "Stunner! Good to see you saluting an iconic veteran of our nation". Another commented: "Happy BirthdayCpt Sir Tom. What ever you are doing to day I’m sure you’re doing it in style".

Amanda is definitely a foodie and previously revealed she didn't believe in diets.

The 50-year-old star opts for a healthy yet sustainable approach to food, eating lots of vegetables and oily fish but never denying herself a treat when she wants one

The BGT star is a keen baker

"You have to enjoy life," she told the Daily Mail. "I had a friend once who didn't make it to her 50s and her biggest regret was that she spent her life on a diet. I think a little bit of everything is fine.

"Life's too short to do fat-free, sugar-free, alcohol-free. I don't believe in half-fat anything, I have full-fat yoghurt, butter and cheese. And I splurge on the weekends. I love wine." That's what we like to hear!

