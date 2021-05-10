Amanda Holden left stunned after receiving incredible Heart Radio cake The Heart Radio star couldn't believe her eyes…

Amanda Holden and the Heart Radio team were treated to the most incredible cake on Monday morning, handmade by a talented listener.

WOW: Amanda Holden looks stunning in recycled thigh-split dress

Taking to Instagram to share the delicious bake, Amanda wrote: "What a treat on a Monday morning from @cakesandsprinklesbykate" as she posed with the decadent sponge.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden and daughter Hollie do a hilarious taste test

The cake, handmade by professional cake designer Cakes and Sprinkles by Kate was a delicious multi-layer sponge covered in vibrant red and pink icing, piped buttercream and topped with decadent homemade macarons. Heart Radio's logo was carefully crafted out of icing, with a large "thank you" sign topping the spectacular bake.

The I Can See Your Voice judge was also treated to a box of homemade cakes and cookies decorated with pearlescent icing and edible gems. What a treat!

The spectacular cake was dropped off at the Heart studios

In an Instagram story shared by one of Amanda's production assistants, the epic cake arrived with a heartwarming message from the maker. "Thank you for your generosity for playing this game / competition with the Heart listeners. Never did I ever think that I would actually be able to say my mum won money from this!"

SEE: 45 show-stopping celebrity birthday cakes that are out of this world

In the heartfelt note, the listener went on to praise her mum for her hard work and thank her for helping out with her cake business alongside her 9-5 job.

Look at that cake! Can we have a slice?

Despite looking incredible and boasting a dedicated daily workout routine, we have no doubt that Amanda will enjoy tucking into the delicious cake.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, the glamorous 50-year-old once said: "Life's too short to do fat-free, sugar-free, alcohol-free. I don't believe in half-fat anything, I have full-fat yoghurt, butter and cheese. And I splurge on the weekends. I love wine".

Amanda was gifted a delicious box of treats

The stunning mother-of-two is best known for her role as a Britain's Got Talent judge, and for gracing our screens with her iconic outfits.

RELATED: Amanda Holden's daily diet: star's breakfast, lunch and dinner revealed