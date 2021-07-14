The one sweet treat Amanda Holden can't resist The TV and radio star eats a balanced diet

Amanda Holden looks amazing for her 50 years, dazzling us with her stunning daily outfits on her Instagram page.

The Britain's Got Talent and Heart Radio host seems to be able to pull any outfit off – from glamorous dresses to skimpy swimwear.

You'd think the star survives on a diet of salad, but nope, Amanda is a girl after our own hearts as she loves sweet treats!

Speaking to Piers Morgan's wife Celia Walden in The Telegraph last year, Amanda revealed the secret to her enviable figure is running four times a week and sticking to a healthy vegetarian diet.

The mother-of-two doesn't believe in dieting and told Celia. "I believe in being able to have that slice of cake."

Amanda, we're totally with you.

Amanda loves a slice of cake

In fact, the star recently shared a slow-mo video on her Instagram of herself indulging in a chocolate éclair. "Tell me it’s #nationalchocolateeclairsday without telling me it’s National chocolate Eclair day," wrote Amanda.

Amanda wowing on the red carpet

Amanda previously spoke about her approach to food in the Daily Mail. "You have to enjoy life," she said.

"I had a friend once who didn't make it to her 50s and her biggest regret was that she spent her life on a diet. I think a little bit of everything is fine.

"Life's too short to do fat-free, sugar-free, alcohol-free. I don't believe in half-fat anything, I have full-fat yoghurt, butter and cheese. And I splurge on the weekends. I love wine." 4:36

