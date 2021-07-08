GMA's Amy Robach's daily diet: what she eats for breakfast, lunch and dinner The Good Morning America star follows a strict regime

There's no denying that Amy Robach is in great physical shape. Not only is she a fitness enthusiast and an avid runner – but she also follows a strict diet.

The Good Morning America star, 48, has a very busy schedule with her work commitments and raising a family, so she makes sure she chooses foods that will "fuel my busy days".

MORE: Amy Robach supported by fans after criticism of her age

Following her cancer diagnosis in 2013 after undergoing a live mammogram on her show, Amy turned to the keto diet, which is a high fat, low carb diet which involves burning ketones (fat) rather than glucose (sugar).

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amy Robach impresses with healthy cooking

The TV star also practices intermittent fasting and has described her strict diet as "freedom" because it made her feel more in control of her health and helped her regain confidence in her body.

"I'm proud of it, I work hard for it. I'm 47 years old, had two children, and battled cancer, I have scars to prove all of those things. And I do love the body I'm in," she said on the Bulletproof Radio podcast with Dave Asprey earlier this year.

"What and how I eat makes me feel my best and fuels me for busy days as a working mum," she previously told People.

But what exactly does Amy eat in a day? Keep reading to find out…

SEE: Inside GMA stars incredible homes - Amy Robach, Robin Roberts and more

MORE: GMA's Amy Robach shares very sad family news with personal message

Amy is an avid runner

What does Amy Robach eat for breakfast?

Amy's diet is filled with healthy fats that come from things like meat, fatty fish, nuts, avocados, and olive oil. She gets her protein from beef, poultry, and seafood while carbs come in the form of non-starchy vegetables.

Alongside making sure she drinks plenty of water throughout the day, Amy's morning meal usually consists of two cups of coffee with a three-egg omelette with ham, cheddar cheese, and some green onions, according to a diet plan she previously revealed to People.

Little fruit is eaten on the keto diet but berries are acceptable in small quantities, which is why Amy will snack on a cup of them following her main morning meal.

MORE: Amy Robach's fans can't get over her beautiful bikini selfie

Amy follows a strict keto diet

What does Amy Robach eat for lunch?

Amy has a vegetable garden at her New York home so grows a lot of her own fruits and vegetables which she will use to make a salad for lunch.

Arugula is said to be a favourite of hers, which she will mix with cherry tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, and a handful of pine nuts. She may sometimes add protein such as chicken.

If she's feeling peckish mid-morning, Amy will reach for a cup of mixed nuts and might even indulge in two squares of dark chocolate.

If she does treat herself, Amy admitted on the Bulletproof Radio podcast that she will compensate by fasting afterward to kickstart ketosis. "When I do indulge, I tell myself, is it worth a 20 hour fast?" she said.

Amy also practices intermittent fasting, especially if she's indulged

MORE: Amy Robach wows in tiny denim shorts for emotional reunion

What does Amy Robach eat for dinner?

Dinner is often a mix of more veggies and meat, such as butter lettuce with avocado, grilled chicken breast, and green beans.

Foods you won't find in Amy's cupboards are things like sugar, refined carbs, processed foods, and starchy vegetables such as potatoes.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.