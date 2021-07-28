Discover new mum Pippa Middleton's typical day on a plate

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Pippa Middleton was catapulted into the spotlight when she was a bridesmaid for Duchess Kate at her wedding to Prince William in 2011, wearing that stunning Sarah Burton gown – and how incredible did she look?

The 37-year-old author and columnist loves to keep fit, enjoying a range of sports, from skiing to swimming, Pilates and gym training – and naturally, her daily diet plays a major part in why she always looks so healthy, displaying glowing skin and luscious locks.

We've dived deep into Pippa's daily diet and discovered the foods she loves to eat at home with her children Arthur, two, and Grace, four months, and husband James Matthews. Discover the new mum's energy-boosting breakfast, lunch and dinner...

WATCH: A decade of Pippa Middleton's style

What does Pippa Middleton eat for breakfast?

Pippa likes to vary her morning meal, telling the i newspaper in 2018 that a typical breakfast was: "Almost everything, but lots of porridge or boiled eggs with soldiers," and said she "can't start the day properly" unless she has breakfast.

"My usual breakfast is either plain yoghurt with chopped fruit and toasted seeds, oats and nuts or toasted rye bread with eggs or avocado," she revealed.

Pippa likes to lead a healthy lifestyle

Pippa also had a recipe suggestion for a quick and healthy breakfast: "Bircher muesli with fresh berries on top – you can even make a batch for the whole week."

What does Pippa Middleton eat for lunch?

Back in 2016, Pippa spoke to HELLO! about how she switches up her diet to prepare for a cross-country ski race, giving us an insight into her daily meals.

She said: "I try to eat wholegrain, energy-fuelled carbohydrates and three meals a day. I also increase my portion sizes based on my training level, with lots of brown rice, lentils, quinoa and sweet potato, and for breakfast, porridge and rye toast."

Pippa and sister Kate at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships

Pippa previously spoke about her diet in her Mind & Body column for Waitrose Weekend in 2014.

The mum-of-two revealed: "I grew up with the belief that good health is about moderation in all things, so I'll be celebrating healthy living through exercise, a balanced diet and a little of the naughty stuff sprinkled in – I'm talking chocolate, crisps and occasional glass of wine,"

She continued: "I've never done Dukan, attempted Atkins or exercised religiously seven days a week but I do believe in making healthy choices – keeping refined carbs such as white bread and pasta to a minimum, and sticking to sensible portion sizes."

What does Pippa Middleton eat for dinner?

Healthy Pippa is an ambassador for the British Heart Foundation and even has her own cookbook Heartfelt. In the book, she shared some of her favourite recipes, showing readers the types of suppers she cooks at home.

Pippa Middleton looking stunning on her wedding day

One of the recipes is Asian tuna with avocado salsa. Pippa writes: "This is a brilliantly zingy and refreshing dish rich in omega-3 as it uses fresh tuna. Try to find large tuna steaks with deep purple flesh."

Of another recipe, Prawns with Thai-spiced broad beans and wild rice, the royal sibling says: "Easy to prepare and full of flavour, this Thai-spiced wild rice is a wonderful accompaniment to tiger prawns. Broad beans are a good source of protein, carbohydrates, vitamins and minerals, and brown rice adds fibre. A satisfyingly nutritious dish that makes rice incredibly tasty."

