Pippa Middleton's never-pictured bold second wedding dress

Seven years ago, the Princess of Wales' sister Pippa Middleton tied the knot with James Matthews at St Mark’s church in Berkshire.

Hundreds of photos showed the beautiful bride entering the church on the arm of her father Michael Middleton before leaving as a loved-up newlywed with financier James. They all showed Pippa looking resplendent in her Giles Deacon wedding dress, but it was not the only gown she wore on her big day.

See everything we know about her never-before-pictured second wedding dress as she marks her seventh wedding anniversary…

Pippa's lace moment

The 40-year-old started her day in a bespoke dress including a high neckline, cap sleeves and an open back. Highlighting her trim figure, the silhouette was fitted at the bodice with a drop waist leading to a flowing A-line skirt and long train.

Many have compared her princess-style fit-and-flare wedding look and swathes of lace with her sister's royal bridal gown.

The parallels only continued with her choice of diamond jewellery. While Princess Kate wore the diamond Cartier Halo tiara, borrowed from the late Queen Elizabeth, Pippa teamed her gown with a Stephen Jones veil held in place with a smaller yet still glittering Robinson Pelham tiara.

The British jewellers also created pear-cut drop earrings for Pippa's bridesmaid look at the royal wedding in 2011, which she chose to recycle for her big day six years later.

Speaking of the low-height maidenhair fern tiara and matching headpiece, crafted with diamonds and 18-karat white gold, Robinson Pelham co-founder Zoe Benyon told Vogue: “It’s all about balance. You do not want the dress and tiara to fight, so one has to take a back seat."

She added: “Tiaras are like sunglasses; not every one suits every shape of face."

Pippa's second wedding dress

Pippa and James enjoyed two receptions after the church service – a champagne reception at Englefield House, the sixteenth-century house where the bride got ready for her big day, and an evening celebration in a marquee at her family home, Bucklebury Manor.

While many brides and grooms choose to do an outfit change for their wedding reception, Pippa and James reportedly bucked tradition and asked all of their loved ones to bring a second ensemble.

Remaining the centre of attention, Pippa did not disappoint with her secret gown. HELLO!’s sister publication Hola! confirmed that she chose her second gown from Spanish bridal brand Pronovias, loved by celebrities such as Camilla Alves, Gina Rodriguez, Eleanor Tomlinson, Lady Amelia Spencer and more.

While there are no photos of the private celebrations, the brand is known for flowing silhouettes, daring leg splits and backless designs, so Pippa undoubtedly chose a party-worthy dress for the occasion.

