Kate Middleton and Pippa are so down-to-earth in relatable summer moment
Kate Middleton and her sister Pippa Middleton watch Prince William compete in the Chakravarty Cup charity polo match at Ham Polo Club on June 17, 2006© Getty

Princess Kate and Pippa Middleton are so down-to-earth in relatable summer moment

See the Princess of Wales' sweet sister moment with Pippa

Melanie Macleod
Wellness Editor
2 minutes ago
We're used to seeing Princess Kate and her sister, Pippa Middleton, dressed up to the nines in their fanciest outfits to attend Wimbledon and the annual royal family carol concert, but the brunette siblings proved they can do casual just as well in an unearthed snap.

A candid photo of the Princess of Wales and Pippa, taken at a polo match in 2009, proves they're just like us, as they sit on the ground, sipping a glass of bubbles each.

 Princess Kate looks as well put together as always, donning a pair of knee-high heeled leather boots, worn on top of skinny jeans – a staple of her pre-royal wardrobe.

In true 2009 style, Princess Kate added a floral top and an oversized blazer to complete the look.

Pippa on the other hand was already hinting at a royal-adjacent wardrobe, slipping on a pair of cork wedges with slingbacks – a shoe style much loved by her sister for royal engagements.

Alongside her royally-approved shoes, Pippa wore a smart navy dress and looked to be having an intense conversation with her sister.

Summer sipping

The Princess of Wales and her sister looked right at home, lounging on the grass with drinks in hand.

Though both Prince William and Princess Kate are known for bringing in a more relaxed era for the royal family, we doubt we'd see the Princess of Wales sitting on the grass nowadays!

Royal company

Pippa and Princess Kate were accompanied by Thomas van Straubenzee, a close friend of Prince William who is even the godfather of Princess Kate's daughter, Princess Charlotte.

Thomas is so close to the Prince of Wales that Prince Harry claimed he was "the real" best man at his brother's wedding.

Thomas van Straubenzee and Prince William at a polo match© Max Mumby/Indigo
William and Thomas are close friends

Thomas is also good friends with Prince William and Harry's cousin, Princess Eugenie, with the two attending Royal Ascot together. A big fan of horse-related events, Thomas even attended the prestigious racing event with the late Queen Elizabeth, riding in her carriage with her in 2017 – what an honour!

Read on to see Princess Kate and Thomas van Straubenzee's most chummy moments...

1/5

Kate Middleton and Thomas van Straubenzee watch Prince William play in the Audi Polo Challenge charity polo match at Coworth Park Polo Club on May 10, 2009 in Ascot, England.© Getty

Princess Kate and Thomas share a drink

2009 saw Princess Kate and Thomas sit on the grass to watch Prince William play polo in Ascot. 

2/5

Kate Middleton and Thomas van Straubenzee watch the Gold Cup horse race as they attend day 4 of the Cheltenham Horse Racing Festival on March 14, 2008© Getty

Another day, another racing event

Princess Kate and Thomas donned their finest clothes for a 2008 visit to the races in Cheltenham 

3/5

homas van Straubenzee and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge watch the racing as they attend day 2 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 15, 2016 © Getty

Giggles at Ascot

Princess Kate and Thomas shared a joke at Ascot in 2016

4/5

Thomas van Straubenzee (left) and Kate Middleton (right) watch the Gold Cup horse race from the balcony of the Royal Box as she attends the Cheltenham Horse Racing Festival on March 16, 2007© Getty

Eyes on the prize

Princess Kate and Thomas kept their eyes on the winning horse at the races in Cheltenham in 2007

5/5

Thomas van Straubenzee (C) and Kate Middleton (R) watch Prince William and Prince Harry play in the Chakravarty Cup polo match at the Beaufort Polo Club on July 10, 2010 in Tetbury, © Getty

We go way back

Princess Kate nailed boho chic in this floaty dress in 2010 - and Thomas looks dapper too!

