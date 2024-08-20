Princess Kate and Pippa Middleton are so down-to-earth in relatable summer moment

We're used to seeing Princess Kate and her sister, Pippa Middleton, dressed up to the nines in their fanciest outfits to attend Wimbledon and the annual royal family carol concert, but the brunette siblings proved they can do casual just as well in an unearthed snap.
A candid photo of the Princess of Wales and Pippa, taken at a polo match in 2009, proves they're just like us, as they sit on the ground, sipping a glass of bubbles each.
Princess Kate looks as well put together as always, donning a pair of knee-high heeled leather boots, worn on top of skinny jeans – a staple of her pre-royal wardrobe.
In true 2009 style, Princess Kate added a floral top and an oversized blazer to complete the look.
Pippa on the other hand was already hinting at a royal-adjacent wardrobe, slipping on a pair of cork wedges with slingbacks – a shoe style much loved by her sister for royal engagements.
Alongside her royally-approved shoes, Pippa wore a smart navy dress and looked to be having an intense conversation with her sister.
Summer sipping
The Princess of Wales and her sister looked right at home, lounging on the grass with drinks in hand.
Though both Prince William and Princess Kate are known for bringing in a more relaxed era for the royal family, we doubt we'd see the Princess of Wales sitting on the grass nowadays!
Royal company
Pippa and Princess Kate were accompanied by Thomas van Straubenzee, a close friend of Prince William who is even the godfather of Princess Kate's daughter, Princess Charlotte.
Thomas is so close to the Prince of Wales that Prince Harry claimed he was "the real" best man at his brother's wedding.
Thomas is also good friends with Prince William and Harry's cousin, Princess Eugenie, with the two attending Royal Ascot together. A big fan of horse-related events, Thomas even attended the prestigious racing event with the late Queen Elizabeth, riding in her carriage with her in 2017 – what an honour!
